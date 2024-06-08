Liverpool man eyed by Southampton and Brentford in 'negotiations' with new club

Arne Slot.

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool are preparing for a new era under the guidance of Arne Slot. He has been picked as their replacement for Jurgen Klopp after his eye-catching work at Feyenoord.

The Reds finished 3rd in the Premier League table in this past season behind Manchester City and Arsenal. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club…

Defender update emerges

According to reporter Florian Pettenberg on X, Liverpool are in ‘negotiations’ with Mainz over a permanent exit for defender Sepp van den Berg. The Athletic have recently reported that he has been on the radar of fellow top flight pair Southampton and Brentford but it now appears that he will be heading back to Germany.

Van den Berg, who is 22-years-old, is under contract at Anfield for another two years and his deal runs until 2026. However, it appears the Reds are set to cash in on him this summer and his impending departure will free up space and funds in their squad for other arrivals.

He joined the Merseyside outfit back in 2019 after catching the eye in the Eredivisie as a teenager for PEC Zwolle.

The ex-Holland youth international has since played four times for Liverpool and hasn’t been able to break into their first-team under Klopp.

Van den Berg was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan when Preston North End came calling in 2020 and he had two separate stints at Deepdale, making a combined 66 appearances.

He then linked up with Schalke for a brief stint before Mainz landed him just over 12 months ago and he went on to play 35 matches during his time at the Mewa Arena as they finished the most recent Bundesliga campaign in 13th place out of 18.

Former Liverpool winger released

Former Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo has become a free agent. Cardiff City have confirmed on their official retained list that they have decided not to hand him an extension and he will have to find himself a new home over the next couple of months.

The Reds lured him up north as a youngster back in 2011 from MK Dons and he played 13 matches during his time with them, scoring one goal.

Ojo had loans away from Anfield at Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade de Reims, Rangers, Cardiff and Millwall to get some experience under his belt.

He then cut ties with Liverpool permanently in 2022 and subsequently moved to the Cardiff City Stadium on a permanent basis.

The former England youth international hasn’t been able to make an impact with the Bluebirds over the past couple of years though and has spent the past 12 months in Belgium with K.V. Kortrijk.

Defender returns

Cardiff have also announced on their website that Nathaniel Phillips has returned to Liverpool following the end of his loan.