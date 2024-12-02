Liverpool man eyed for 'transfer' as Crystal Palace and West Ham target 21-year-old

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table after an impressive season so far

Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 at home on Sunday afternoon to boost their title hopes. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah got their goals against Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield.

The Reds have only lost once in the league this season under Arne Slot. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club....

Midfielder eyed

Sheffield United are interested in a ‘transfer’ for Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton ahead of the January window, as per a report by The Star. The 22-year-old, who is an England youth international, has been loaned out to the Championship in the past with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City to get some experience.

He has recently said: "The manager (Slot) has come in and tactically stamped his authority hugely. To be a Liverpool footballer, you've got to be able to do a lot of things. I've been learning both positions, the six and the eight. The manager's changed my game really well, and he's helping to develop me in situations that I probably wouldn't have had the chance to be in when I was playing just the six role."

The academy graduate added: “I've found it tough at times being on the bench or not being on the bench but I feel that my head is really screwed on. I am proud of what I've achieved so far but I don't really ever think about the past. I'm thinking about what I can do next and the steps I can make and at this club you can make serious steps.

“I love healthy competition and it's more than healthy here. There are some incredible footballers as it's one of the biggest clubs in the world and it's an absolute pleasure to be here. I fight and compete every day to make sure that I'm prepared for whenever I get the call-up and I'm ready for whatever happens next.

"I feel very proud of what I've done so far and very grateful to everyone that's helped me along the way. It's a massive thing to think that I've been involved in professional football for three years now. I'm a lot more mature than I was in that Norwich game in 2021, both football-wise and as a person. Playing games with Liverpool [in 2021-22] gave me a lot of confidence and put me in the limelight to go on loan to Blackburn and Hull, which were very good experiences for me.”

Competition for target

Liverpool have been linked with Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this winter, via FootMercato. In this latest update regarding his situation, The Athletic have reported that he is on the radar of Crystal Palace and West Ham.

The 21-year-old has risen up through the ranks of his current club and was a regular for them at various different youth levels before breaking into the first-team. He has made 154 appearances in all competitions to date and has scored 20 goals, three of which have come in this campaign.