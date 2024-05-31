Liverpool man has already delivered verdict on future plans after Hull City loan

Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho

Everything that has been said about this player’s future at Liverpool ahead of a significant summer

Liverpool have a big decision to make regarding what to do with Fabio Carvalho ahead of next season. The attacking midfielder is due to return for pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Arne Slot will have the chance to cast his eyes over his squad and will weigh up whether to keep hold of the 21-year-old or let him head out on loan again.

Carvalho, who has represented both England and Portugal at youth levels in the past, joined Hull City on a temporary basis in January and was a hit with the Championship side alongside Tyler Morton, scoring nine goals in 20 games.

He spent the first-half of last term in Germany with RB Leipzig but struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga. However, his time in East Yorkshire will have boosted his confidence.

The former Fulham has recently said in an interview with The Mirror: "I'm in a good place and I'm in a (good) position to go back to Liverpool. It's very exciting, especially for the players coming back from loan like me and Tyler (Morton) who haven't really stamped down our authority on the club.

"It's time to show the people coming in that we're here and up for the challenge. That's the whole point of pre-season, to show what you're made of. Then we'll see what happens."

Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton to the left of Jordan Henderson.

He also told the Liverpool Echo earlier this month: “It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler (Morton) as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.

“Yeah, Tyler and I have spoken (about about the summer). Especially after the news came out about Jurgen. We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Liverpool signed him back in 2022 from Craven Cottage after he helped Marco Silva’s side win promotion from the second tier. He then found the net on three occasions in 21 outings during his first year under Jurgen Klopp.

Hull are keen to luring him back in the upcoming transfer window. Their vice-chairman Tan Kesler said in March, as per i News: “The chairman (Acun Ilicali) would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if there’s no FFP, no regulations, no control, I’m sure we will invest to sign Fabio.

“If we’re promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fabio. It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but we’re very optimistic.”

However, the Tigers missed out on the play-offs in the end so their chances of bringing back Carvalho are very slim. They have also parted company with Liam Rosenior and replaced him with Tim Walter.