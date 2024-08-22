Liverpool boss Arne Slot. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming Premier League clash

Liverpool are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Brentford on Sunday. They won 2-0 away at Ipswich Town last time out at Portman Road.

Arne Slot’s side will now be eager to make it two wins on the spin to start the new Premier League season. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacker latest

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has refused be drawn on his side’s interest in Liverpool attacker Harvey Blair. The youngster has been linked with a switch to the Championship new boys. Their manager has said, as per The News: “Harvey is still contracted at Liverpool, so as long as he’s there we won’t be commenting on that one. It’s the same on Alex (Murphy) until he’s out of contract and the rest of those. We’ve been linked with loads of players over the summer, some of them will turn out to be true and a lot of them will be false. If everyone can wait another week then they will find out what’s happening.”

Blair played for Manchester United before moving to Merseyside as a child. He has since risen up through the academy ranks and has been a regular at various different youth levels over recent times. The 21-year-old has played once for the first-team to date.

Defender update

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has a big decision to make on his future. According to Sky Sports, Brentford have ‘agreed’ a deal in principle to land the centre-back in this window but he is also aware of ‘interest’ from Bayer Leverkusen. The Athletic reported earlier this summer that Southampton liked him as well.

Van den Berg, who is 22-years-old, is under contract at Anfield for another two years and his deal runs until 2026. However, it appears the Reds could cash in on him before the deadline and his possible departure will free up space and funds in their squad for other arrivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined them back in 2019 after catching the eye in the Eredivisie as a teenager for PEC Zwolle. The ex-Holland youth international has since played four times for Liverpool and wasn’t able to break into their first-team under their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Van den Berg was given the green light to head out the exit door on loan when Preston North End came calling in 2020 and he had two separate stints at Deepdale, making a combined 66 appearances.

He then linked up with Schalke for a brief stint before Mainz landed him just over 12 months ago and he went on to play 35 matches during his time at the Mewa Arena as they finished the most recent Bundesliga campaign in 13th place out of 18.