Liverpool man on ‘verge’ of transfer exit as rumours regarding La Liga ace are cooled

Latest news and rumours regarding Liverpool as they prepare for their next game

Liverpool are back in action next Monday at home to rivals Everton. The Reds go into that game on the back of their 3-0 loss to Wolves last time out.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager to see his side return to winning ways as soon as possible. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder expected to leave

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is on the ‘verge’ of leaving the club this summer, as per Sky Sports. The Merseyside outfit swooped to sign him back in 2018 from RB Leipzig and he is believed to be wanted by teams back in Germany at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old, who is a Guinea international with 50 caps under his belt, has made 127 appearances in all competitions since his switch to England. However, only 11 have come in this campaign and he is facing an uncertain future with his contract up at the end of June.

Links to La Liga ace addressed

Reporter Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet. The Reds have been linked with the La Liga ace along with Premier League rivals Chelsea.