Latest odds: 40/1

Euro 2024: The Liverpool defender seems to have been given the nod for the upcoming tournament.

The 2024 European Championships are just over a week away and the top sides in Europe are carefully preparing their starting line-ups.

Customary friendlies are being played across the continent and it is giving managers a last-minute opportunity to try certain players out who have shown good form in the latter parts of the season as well as bring together key partnerships to ensure they are in the rhythm of playing with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the case of France, manager Didier Deschamps has always championed keeping a consistent side despite their great squad depth. Ibrahima Konate has been a key figure for France in recent times, getting the nod in a position that boasts a truly world-class level of depth. Starting next to him is his former teammate Dayot Upemecano, or so it seems.

That’s according to L’Equipe, which means incredibly talented centre-back William Saliba is likely to remain on the bench for the time being. The Arsenal defender has been widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in the world and one of the standout performers in that position in the league. Valued at £85m (€100m) by the CIES Football Observatory, it is a huge vote of confidence.

Especially given that he heard Jamie Carragher claim that Liverpool needed to buy a new centre-back referring to a poor showing from Konate against Everton in the Merseyside derby. However, he played five of the seven games in the World Cup in 2022 but was left out of the final and only managed seven minutes off the bench as Raphael Varane and Upamecano started in defence.

Whereas Saliba managed just one substitute appearance in the defeat against Tunisia in what was essentially a throwaway game after winning the group was already confirmed with a game to go. This could be the perfect chance for Konate to put together a run of form that changes the narrative on him following a shaky second half to last season. After all, he’s produced fine showings on the big stage before - such as the Champions League final in 2022 - and he could well do so again in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad