Arne Slot. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Premier League season

Liverpool are being patient with their recruitment as they hunt for some new faces. They have the chance to sign players over the next few weeks. Arne Slot will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacking midfielder latest

Fabio Carvalho will be given the ‘chance’ to impress Slot during pre-season, as per a report by Football Insider. Liverpool have no immediate plans to let the attacking midfielder head out the exit door again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old, who joined the Reds from Fulham, spent the last campaign with RB Leipzig and Hull City. In a recent interview with The Mirror he said: "I'm in a good place and I'm in a (good) position to go back to Liverpool. It's very exciting, especially for the players coming back from loan like me and Tyler (Morton) who haven't really stamped down our authority on the club.

"It's time to show the people coming in that we're here and up for the challenge. That's the whole point of pre-season, to show what you're made of. Then we'll see what happens."

The playmaker also told the Liverpool Echo earlier this month: “It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler (Morton) as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands. Yeah, Tyler and I have spoken. Especially after the news came out about Jurgen (Klopp). We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carvalho was a hit at Hull and scored nine goals for the Tigers. Their vice-chairman Tan Kesler said earlier this year that they would want him back. However, they didn’t get promoted so a deal would be very difficult now. He told i News: “The chairman (Acun Ilicali) would want to sign him, he would do it in a heartbeat, if there’s no FFP, no regulations, no control, I’m sure we will invest to sign Fabio.

“If we’re promoted for sure we will pursue him because of the money we would be receiving, we would try to allocate those finances on players like Fabio. It can be unrealistic expectations for some of our fans but we’re very optimistic.”

Striker wanted

Liverpool striker Jayden Danns has emerged on the radar of Plymouth Argyle. According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Pilgrims want the youngster on loan. Wayne Rooney is the new manager at Home Park and he is eager to bring in some more additions ahead of next term.