Liverpool have now lost their last three Premier Leagues games

Fierce rivals Manchester United snatched all three points at Anfield on Sunday to mark Arne Slot’s fourth loss in a row. Harry Maguire scored the late winner for the travelling side, who have moved up to ninth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are now four points behind new leaders Arsenal, having thrown away a previous five-point lead of their own. Carragher has weighed in on what went wrong against United and has highlighted one major thing his former side struggled with in their latest disappointing display.

Jamie Carragher says Liverpool ‘can’t cope’ with Premier League tactics

Speaking after the defeat at Anfield, Carragher told Sky Sports that now is a ‘good time’ for Slot ‘to be measured’. The Reds made a habit of winning their earlier games this season through late comebacks, now, their three Premier League defeats have come in exactly the same manner.

“If Liverpool had taken their chances they probably win the game,” Carragher said. “However, the way the Premier League is style-wise, set pieces are big part of the game. Everyone is taking long throws and there are set pieces galore. Liverpool just can't seem to cope.

“We talk about the summer signings and integrating them into how Liverpool play, but has it affected them with set pieces? The full-backs are quite small. There's no sort of great physical presence in there.

“Maybe it is hurting Liverpool, not just because of their football but also coping with set pieces.”

Liverpool struggles against Man United

It took Bryan Mbeumo less than two minutes to open the scoring at Anfield as Man United took an early lead. The goal wasn’t without its controversy, though. Michael Oliver has come under serious criticism after play continued despite Alexis Mac Allister suffering a head injury.

The midfielder required stitches to the back of his head after catching contact with Virgil van Dijk’s elbow. He was also required to play with protective headwear for the rest of the game.

Despite the controversial call from Oliver to play on, Liverpool struggled to get themselves back in the game from the early blow. Cody Gakpo provided the equaliser in the 78th minute but he also rattled the woodwork three times and missed another huge opportunity to score late on.

The chances were there for the Reds to take but their lack of end product cost them dearly and allowed yet another team to find a late win against them. Liverpool registered 17 shots throughout the match and six on target but couldn’t make the efforts stick as questions continue to surround their ability as a squad.

This miserable run for the Reds means they now have three consecutive Premier League losses on the board. They also lost their last Champions League fixture after Bologna edged a 1-0 win thanks to a Victor Osimhen penalty.