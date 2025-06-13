Liverpool and Man United are both interested in signing Matheus Cunha | Getty Images

Liverpool’s rivals may have opened the floor for them to pursue this 37-goal superstar this summer.

Liverpool are considering their options for a new centre-forward this summer and there have been plenty of names to consider since the lead up to the transfer window opening.

Alexander Isak has been a leading target for months but Newcastle United’s firm stance on keeping their star striker has forced the Reds to look elsewhere.

Naturally, most targets have other clubs also pushing for their signature, so Liverpool likely won’t have an easy an easy way into negotiations. Hugo Ekitike is a name who has recently appeared on the radar but a fresh update regarding rival interest could benefit the Reds’ pursuit of another figure.

Man United rival Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike

According to Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are now in the running to sign Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 22-year-old joined the club permanently last summer but he is already being linked with a move away. Ekitike’s contract in Germany runs unti 2029, though, so Frankfurt are under no pressure to cash in if the price isn’t right. As things stand, he is valued at €100 million (£85m), which seems to be the going rate for most talented attackers in today’s market.

He wrote on social media: “Manchester United have now officially entered the race for Hugo Ekitike. MUFC made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt within the last 48 hours, expressed concrete interest, and gathered all relevant information,” Plettenberg wrote on social media. Liverpool and Chelsea remain in the race – and now Man United are in as well. Price tag: €100m.”

While Liverpool remain in the running for Ekitike, United’s interest could give them a boost to focus on another target.

Liverpool could take their shot at signing Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is another name on Liverpool’s shortlist. The Reds are eager to bring in a proven goalscorer who will add to the creativity of Mohamed Salah and the pending Florian Wirtz. Osimhen was highlighted during a ‘high-ranking meeting’ as new transfer options were discussed. The Nigerian superstar known for his devastating form in front of goal is expected to leave Napoli this summer after years of English clubs trying to sign him.

The Italians are reportedly standing firm on the £63 million release clause in place in Osimhen’s contract, but with Wirtz due to cost in excess of £100 million, it seems a manageable fee for the Premier League champions. Liverpool are looking to make back as much of what they paid for Darwin Nunez as possible. The cash from a potential sale will likely be put towards his replacement. Osimhen is of high interest, especially after scoring 37 goals for Galatasaray during his loan spell last season.

Man United are also admirers of the 26-year-old but if their focus is turning to Ekitike, it could open the door for Liverpool to slide in and take pole position for his signature. Regardless, it will still be a battle, though, as Osimhen remains one of the most in-demand strikers on the market.