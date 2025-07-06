Liverpool and Man United are both interested in signing Matheus Cunha | Getty Images

Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-forward to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attacking options before they launch their Premier League title defence. After lifting the trophy at the first time of asking under Arne Slot, the champions are overseeing some significant changes to the squad.

The need for a new centre-forward has been a huge topic of conversation for a while now. Darwin Nunez has been heavily linked with a summer sale, having struggled to perform consistently in a red shirt.

Liverpool are also mourning the devastating loss of Diogo Jota. News in Portugal has reported that the club will pay the remaining two years of his contract to his family.

Liverpool ‘interested’ in 31-goal striker

The Reds are on the market for a centre-forward with impressive numbers in front of goal. A number of names have been linked with a potential Anfield move this summer and a new figure has entered the picture.

According to Portuguese outlet Abola, Liverpool are one of the clubs showing interest in signing Colombian international Luis Suarez. The 27-year-old is turning heads following an impressive season in Spain and the Reds are joined by hefty competition for his signature.

Manchester United are also in the picture for Suarez, as well as newly-promoted Sunderland. The Black Cats are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League since 2017, after beating Sheffield United in the play-offs to clinch promotion.

There is plenty of interest around Europe, too. Juventus and Atletico Madrid have been mentioned but according to the report, only Sporting CP ‘have expressed interest’ in signing Suarez this summer. The Portuguese side are preparing to replace Viktor Gyokeres, who is currently linked with a move to Arsenal.

Who is Liverpool target Luis Suarez?

Suarez currently plays for UD Almeria in the Segunda Division, Spain’s second tier. Across all competitions last season, the 27-year-old smashed home a stunning 31 goals and eight assists. His 27 goals in the league alone were quite the return, considering Almeria finished sixth in the division.

Suarez is currently valued at €8 million (£7m) by Transfermarkt but Almeria are adamant on wanting in the region of €25 million (£21.5m) for before signing off on a sale. This is reportedly viewed as too high a price for Sporting to meet but ‘everything should be resolved’ once the future of Gyokeres is confirmed.

The Portuguese club are looking to replace the Swede immediately, if he does leave for a new challenge this summer.

Suarez signed for Almeria two years ago when he was sold by French side Marseille after a successful loan spell. The striker was also on the books of Watford for three years while they were in the Premier League between 2017 and 2020.

However, he did not play a single match for the Hornets and was instead loaned out on three occasions before making a permanent move to Granada.