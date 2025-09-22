Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks deep in thought as he considers his side's next move. | Getty Images

Liverpool may look to bolster their defensive options in the January transfer window

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the new season on the pitch and lead the way at the top of the Premier League table once again as we near the end of September.

Five victories from five in the league, in addition to a last-gasp Virgil van Dijk winner against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, have meant that the Reds find themselves in an extreme position of strength despite arguably not playing near to their best on many occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until a strong first-half showing in Saturday lunchtime’s Merseyside derby, the Reds had secured victory after victory with late winning goals from the likes of Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah and even Rio Ngumoha, while he was aged just 16.

The early signs that Liverpool could be set to have another dominant season are there to see. The biggest worry, arguably, could be the lack of cover which Arne Slot has at centre-back should the likes of Van Dijk pick up an injury. Several transfer options have been touted following deadline day’s unsuccessful move for Marc Guehi.

Liverpool and Man United could do battle for Juventus defender

According to reports by TeamTalk, Liverpool have been joined by arch-rivals Manchester United in the race for Juventus and Brazil centre-back Gleison Bremer, who has seen his stock ‘continue to rise’ in recent months amidst Premier League links with the likes of Slot’s Reds and Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has come into his own at Juve and has emerged as a ‘leader at the back’, viewed as an ‘irreplaceable’ part of Igor Tudor’s plan with the Italian giants. But the Old Lady anticipate a ‘flashpoint’ arriving soon as clubs test their resolve. They will attempt to secure Bremer’s future before that happens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report predicts a ‘transfer battle royale’ surrounding the five-cap Brazil international, which could become particularly intriguing if two of English football’s great rivals go head-to-head over his signing in 2026.

January signing of Bremer could be decisive in Liverpool’s season

Slot and Liverpool’s board worked hard over the summer to ensure the squad is ready to challenge on all fronts with multiple top-class options across all areas of the pitch. Their work selling wantaway stars was exemplary, too, with Crystal Palace’s late decision to pull the plug on Guehi’s £35 million move the only dampener on an otherwise ideal summer window.

Come January, it could become apparent that the Reds’ failure to land Guehi may have consequences. With several top options available on the market, it would be sensible to avoid catastrophe by securing further defensive cover. Particularly amidst reports that Palace may demand an increased fee for Guehi mid-way through the season.

Bremer would not come cheaply, with previous reports in 2024 stating that Juventus were demanding £50m for the defender. Whether their stance is set to soften remains to be seen, with the player under contract until 2029.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have rarely been known to pay over the odds for a player and the club will need to weigh up if a pricey January move would be worth it, considering the decisive impact Bremer could have on the pitch. Particularly with rivals United lurking, the Reds will be wary of losing out on a transfer target to the Red Devils and seeing him flourish at Old Trafford.