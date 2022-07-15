Liverpool man unsure about future as ex-player heads for Australia

All the latest Liverpool news and rumours on Friday.

Liverpool are busy preparing for the new season as they look to battle it out for the title again.

The Reds narrowly lost out on top spot to Manchester City in the last campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has bolstered his attacking options by luring Darwin Nunez to Anfield from Benfica and will be hoping his new attacker will adapt to life in England quickly.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today....

Defender unsure about future

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has admitted he is unsure about his plans for next season.

The youngster spent last season on loan in the Championship at Preston North End and was a hit with the Lancashire club.

He has said, as per the club’s official website: “I had a little chat with him (Jurgen Klopp) about the loan last season. But it’s too early for that. With so many players, everyone is trying their best to impress and of course to get fit. For me now at the moment, it’s really to enjoy.

“It’s a great experience to be here. It’s a great experience to be back training with the guys as well, of course the level is outstanding. I’ve missed it. For me personally now, it’s just try to get back and impress everyone and we’ll see what happens.”

Another injury worry

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off in today’s friendly against Crystal Palace.

The midfielder went down just before half-time and had to be substituted.

Diogo Jota, Alisson and Joe Gomez are already out for the final game of their tour of Asia.

Former Red heading Down Under?

Former Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic could be poised for a move to Australia.

The attacker played at Anfield from 2014 to 2019 and made 34 appearances in all competitions.