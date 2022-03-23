Franck Kessie is reportedly set to join Barcelona from AC Milan despite being linked with a host of clubs including Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Guardian claims that the 25-year-old will move to the Nou Camp from AC Milan on a free transfer this summer.

Background

Kessie has made more than 200 appearances for Milan since arriving from Atalanta in 2017.

He's helped the Rossoneri re-establish themselves among the upper echelons of Serie A.

Milan sit top of the Italian top-flight table as they aim for their first title since 2011.

This season, Kessie has scored six goals in 30 outings for Milan.

He was also named in the Serie A 2020-21 Team of the Season.

What’s been said

Kessie is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is free to sign pre-contract agreements with clubs outside Italy.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ivory Coast international several times throughout the season.

Last month, Marca claimed that the Reds remained in the race for Kessie.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and PSG have also been credited with an interest.

But Kessie has supposedly made up his mind to join Barcelona.

The Spanish giants have started a new era under club legend Xavi following their well-documented financial problems.

Barca beat fierce rivals Real Madrid 4-0 on Sunday.