Liverpool’s hopes of defending the league title took another hit at the weekend as they suffered a surprise 3-2 away defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It marks Liverpool’s fourth successive league defeat under Arne Slot and their worst run since February 2021 when the Reds were also reigning champions.

The loss leaves Liverpool seven points behind league leaders Arsenal at the top of the table and heavily jeopardises the team’s hopes of glory. “We don’t compete up there because we simply concede too many goals,” said Slot via The Guardian.

“If you change quite a lot during the summer, then I think it’s not a surprise that it can go a bit like this, but I didn’t expect it to go with four losses in a row. It’s always a bit of a bumpy road. I don’t know if that has been seen as an excuse, but from the last six games we’ve played, it’s been five away.”

Slot finds himself under real pressure for the first time since replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, particularly after spending £446m on new recruits and becoming the first team in history to break the British transfer record twice in the same summer.However, the title race is far from over and there are still plenty of twists and turns to come in the weeks and months to come. With that in mind, we take a look at how Opta’s supercomputer sees the league unfolding.

