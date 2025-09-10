Adam Wharton is attracting interest from English champions Liverpool. | Getty Images

Liverpool remain in the market for midfield reinforcements

Liverpool are the latest club to enter the race to sign highly coveted Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has also caught the attention of a number of top clubs after a series of stellar displays in the top-flight for the Eagles. In the last 12 months, he’s helped Palace win the FA Cup for the first time in the club’s history after a 1-0 victory over Manchester City at Wembley Stadium while he also helped Oliver Glasner’s side secure 53 points last season - their highest in Premier League history.

Wharton came through the academy at Blackburn Rovers and quickly established himself as a regular fixture at Championship level at a very young age. He signed for Crystal Palace in January 2024 for a reported £18m with £4m in performance related add-ons and over the last 18 months has seen his price tag rise rapidly, particularly after his inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2024.

Liverpool join the race to land Adam Wharton

TEAMtalk claim that champions Liverpool are the latest club to join the race to sign Adam Wharton in January. The outlet understands the Reds are willing to compete with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Chelsea to sign the former Blackburn Rovers man as they aim to enhance their midfield options. However, Palace are determined to retain the youngster’s services, holding firm on their valuation of the player, believed to be around £60m.

Liverpool have never previously bought a player from Crystal Palace but have in the past allowed the likes of Christian Benteke and Mamadou Sakho to leave Anfield for Selhurst Park. The Reds went close to ending that record on deadline day when they agreed a £35m deal to sign Marc Guehi only for the capital side to pull the plug on the transfer in a dramatic U-turn at the eleventh hour. The Reds could still return to the table for Guehi in January, with the defender only having one season remaining on his Palace contract.

Why Liverpool are interested in Adam Wharton

Liverpool are understood to be in the market for a defensive midfielder that can add further quality to their engine room.

The Reds lined up with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szbozsclai and Ryan Gravenberch in a workman like midfield last season but have since opted to move for a more attacking minded player in £115m midfielder Florian Wirtz. It at times, has led to Liverpool being vulnerable on the break in certain matches, despite their 100% win record at the start of the campaign.

Adam Wharton could rectify this issue in the middle of the park due to his defensive awareness, composure on the ball and immense ability to dictate the midfield battle and break up opposition attacks. The Reds have lacked this profile since Fabinho’s departure to Saudi Arabia and in previous windows failed to land the likes of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, with both of those choosing a move to Chelsea instead.

Wharton is under contract until 2029, leaving Palace in no rush to sell the player and in a strong position in terms of negotiations.

