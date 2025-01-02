Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have the chance to offload some players now the January window is open

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is wanted back by Hull City this winter and according to HullLive, they ‘would love’ to re-sign him. However, the report suggests a deal could prove ‘difficult’ at this moment in time.

The Reds have a big decision to make on what to do with the England youth international ahead of the second-half of the season. The Athletic claim the player is ‘waiting’ to find out what lies in store for him now the January transfer window is open for business.

Morton, who is 22-years-old, has held talks with Sheffield United, Football League World have claimed. The Blades are currently eyeing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Liverpool have Morton decision to make

Tyler Morton has not made a single Premier League appearance for Liverpool this season. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Liverpool let the Merseyside-born man spend the last campaign with Hull City in the Championship. He was a key player for the Tigers as they ended up narrowly missing out on the play-offs under former manager Liam Rosenior.

Prior to his switch to East Yorkshire, he spent a year at Blackburn Rovers in the second tier to get some experience under his belt. He made 46 appearances during his days at Ewood Park before playing 41 matches for the Tigers.

Morton returned to the Reds for pre-season and has featured on three occasions this term. Arne Slot’s side are currently looking to win the title and he provides depth in midfield.

Liverpool man Morton on season so far

Tyler Morton has found first-team opportunities limited at Liverpool since returning to the club from his loan at Hull City. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

He has recently said, as per an interview with Liverpool.com: "The manager has come in and tactically stamped his authority hugely. To be a Liverpool footballer, you've got to be able to do a lot of things. I've been learning both positions, the six and the eight. The manager's changed my game really well, and he's helping to develop me in situations that I probably wouldn't have had the chance to be in when I was playing just the six role.

“I've found it tough at times being on the bench or not being on the bench, but I feel that my head is really screwed on. I'm proud of what I've achieved so far but I don't really ever think about the past. I'm thinking about what I can do next and the steps I can make and at this club you can make serious steps.

"I love healthy competition and it's more than healthy here. There are some incredible footballers as it's one of the biggest clubs in the world and it's an absolute pleasure to be here. I fight and compete every day to make sure that I'm prepared for whenever I get the call-up and I'm ready for whatever happens next.”

He added: "I feel very proud of what I've done so far and very grateful to everyone that's helped me along the way. It's a massive thing to think that I've been involved in professional football for three years now I'm a lot more mature than I was in that Norwich game in 2021 both football-wise and as a person. Playing those games with Liverpool [in 2021-22] gave me a lot of confidence and put me in the limelight to go on loan to Blackburn and Hull, which were very good experiences for me.”

Liverpool won 5-0 away at West Ham last time out and beat Leicester City 3-1 in their last league outing. They face Manchester United on their own patch this weekend.