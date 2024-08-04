Liverpool man wanted by European sides with long-serving player 'expected' to leave

Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League season

Liverpool have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer. They are gearing up for the start of the new Premier League season.

The Reds have the chance to bring in some players before the end of the window. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours...

Midfielder update

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton is attracting ‘interest’ from elsewhere right now with RB Leipzig the ‘frontrunners’ for his signature, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims Serie A side Atalanta are also keen, along with some unnamed fellow top flight English clubs.

Morton, who is 21-years-old, has risen up through the academy ranks of his current team and was a regular for them at various different youth levels. He has made nine first-team appearances to date.

The Wallasey-born man was loaned out to Blackburn Rovers back in 2022 to get some experience under his belt. He then spent the last campaign with Hull City in the Championship and was a key player for the Tigers.

Morton played 41 games for the East Yorkshire outfit in all competitions and scored three goals. He has since returned to his parent club but his long-term future is up in the air.

He has recently praised Arne Slot and said: “He loves Total Football. He’s come in and it’s a style a lot of players love. If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really.

“It’s Total Football and it’s every midfielder’s dream. You could see it today in the triangles that were played; he’s big on triangles and they were [working] today. I thought it was brilliant, I thought we dominated and against a very good Arsenal side it was a great display.”

The England youth international added: “I love learning new styles. I loved going out on loan and learning different styles from different managers and picking up little things that I can take into my career.

“I’m definitely picking up things here. It’s a very tough pre-season, very intense, you’ve got to work hard for everything. I think that’s what we’re doing, that’s what I’m doing especially. I’ve definitely picked up stuff I can take on into the season.

“I’m definitely ready, I think we’ve been ready for a few weeks now because we came in so early. And I’m grateful for it because we’re all ready and we all look very fit. Everyone is working so hard in training; you’ve got to because the demands are so high, especially at this club.

“I’ve come back and I feel in the best shape I’ve been in, especially physically. I’ve just got to keep working hard, keep going and hopefully it’ll take me into a good place.”

Defender poised to leave

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is ‘expected’ to move on, as detailed in a report by the LiverpoolEcho. The 27-year-old joined from Bolton Wanderers back in 2017.

He has since played 29 matches altogether and has also been loaned out to Stuttgart, AFC Bournemouth, Celtic and Cardiff City. The centre-back spent the second-half of last term with the latter in Wales.