Liverpool remain keen on signing Marc Guehi | Getty Images

Liverpool saw a deal for Marc Guehi collapse on Deadline Day.

Liverpool were denied the chance to add Marc Guehi to their impressive summer transfer haul after talks with Crystal Palace collapsed on Deadline Day.

A £35 million fee had been agreed, the centre-back had completed a medical and all signs pointed to him becoming the Reds’ latest signing. However, in the 11th hour of the transfer window, conversations began to dwindle and the deal was removed from the table.

Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the Guehi sale after struggling to sign a suitable replacement. Even after a deal sheet was submitted to grant the clubs a deadline extension, the move failed to materialise after Eagles target Igor Julio made a dramatic U-turn decision to join West Ham instead.

Liverpool are still keen on pursuing Guehi but other centre-back targets are also in the frame as reports are already speculating what kind of business the January window could deliver.

Liverpool interested in Nathan Collins

The Reds have kept their options open throughout the transfer window and Nathan Collins is another centre-back they have been considering.

The Brentford captain, who the club have described as a ‘born leader’, has caught the eye of several clubs, including the Premier League champions. CaughtOffside has reported that Collins is on Liverpool’s ‘shortlist of defensive targets’ but they haven’t made an official approach like they did with Guehi.

The interest is very much there, though. With the January window now the next focus, the report claims the Reds are eyeing a potential move for the Brentford star. Tottenham Hotspur are also heavily linked with Collins, while Manchester United have been mentioned as well.

Collins comes highly recommended and has impressed with his performances for Brentford. However, for Liverpool, moving for the Bees skipper over long-standing target Guehi makes little sense at this moment in time.

Why Liverpool shouldn’t push to sign Nathan Collins

The CaughtOffside report claims that an offer of €50 million (£43m) would be enough to make Brentford consider selling Collins. However, it will be a tough deal to get over the line if Liverpool were to try for a January move. Brentford will likely be reluctant to sell their captain halfway through the season, but Guehi’s situation is different.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner did not want to see his captain leave on Deadline Day without a replacement but January will bring them more time to sign someone suitable. Guehi has also made it clear he will not sign a new deal at Selhurst Park, meaning January will be the last chance for Palace to earn money from a sale.

Steve Parish is eager to avoid losing Guehi for free, which could open the door to Liverpool signing him in January for a cut price. Football Insider has reported that the defender could be available for £25 million in the new year, which is £10 million less than what Liverpool were willing to spend over the summer.

Considering Guehi to Liverpool was all systems go prior to the collapse, it’s highly unlikely he will close the door on Anfield between now and January. If the Reds can return with an offer, a winter deal could well materialise.

Collins, however, is under contract until 2029, has multiple clubs after him and could cost in excess of £43 million. Liverpool have an almost ready-made transfer waiting for them with Guehi, so it doesn’t make much sense for them to discard their attempts there and re-focus on a much harder target to sign.

