Liverpool will likely wait until the end of the season to approach Marc Guehi as a free agent.

Liverpool are still keen on bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield in 2026 but a new update on Crystal Palace’s stance has likely made their mind up for them.

The Reds saw a summer deal for Guehi collapse in the final moments after their Premier League rivals pulled the plug on Deadline Day.

Naturally, there are talks of Liverpool revisiting the table in January. However, the Eagles are reportedly holding out for an even higher fee in the new year.

Crystal Palace could demand £50m for Marc Guehi

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that it could cost more to sign Guehi in January, rather than a cut price many have speculated.

Liverpool saw a £35 million fee agreed over the summer before the deal fell through. However, Brown reports that Crystal Palace will likely want to cling onto Guehi at the season’s halfway point and lose him for free at the end of the season, rather than risk finding a replacement in the new year.

“Obviously, a lot of clubs are interested in signing Guehi,” the former scout said. “I don’t think it’s impossible that we’ll see him move on in January because yes, Crystal Palace won’t want to lose him, but if somebody comes in with £40-50 million, it might get it done.

“It’s above the fee Liverpool were willing to pay, but £35 million in the summer is different to £35 million when you’re half way through the season and relying on your captain.

“So it’ll take a bit of a bigger offer to get it done, but if somebody told you you could sign England’s first-choice centre-back for £40 million in this market, you’d snap their hand off, it’s a bargain.

“So if somebody gets an injury or feels they’re in desperate need of a centre-back, they may well go to Crystal Palace and see if a deal can be done.

“If not, he’ll be going on a free and he’ll get a fair whack of the money himself with a signing-on bonus and all of that, so it’s a win-win for him.”

Liverpool will not want to pay quoted Marc Guehi fee

After showing interest in the centre-back for months, Liverpool finally reached a breakthrough with the Eagles on Deadline Day. The clubs agreed a £35 million fee until Oliver Glasner’s protests put an end to the deal.

Prior to the manager voicing he was not happy with Guehi being sold so late, club chairman Steve Parish had been ‘actively looking to sell’ the defender to Liverpool in attempt to avoid losing him for free next year.

Guehi’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he has shown no desire to sign an extension.

If Palace are holding out for more than what they agreed in the summer, Liverpool will likely double down on their stance that will not submit an offer in the new year for Guehi. It was reported earlier this month that the Reds do not plan to place a new bid for the Palace captain, and will instead wait to sign him for free in the summer.

Had Palace significantly slashed the previous £35 million fee, it may have persuaded Liverpool to lodge a new bid in January. However, if the Eagles are now going to require a cash increase, it’s probably cemented the champions’ decision to wait his contract out.