Liverpool have been told by their Premier League rivals that they are open to offers for this in demand star.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are exploring the market for a new centre-back following the announcement of Hugo Ekitike this week. The Reds have been eager to bolster their attack but their backline also needs attention right now.

Marc Guehi has been a leading target on Arne Slot’s radar for some time now and with his contract due to expire next summer, there is a lot of attention focused on him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Jacobs has provided the latest news on Crystal Palace and Guehi’s current situation. With Liverpool interested in bringing him to Anfield, the Eagles are now considering their options when it comes to their star defender.

Crystal Palace open to sale of Marc Guehi

Speaking on GiveMeSport’s latest Market Madness, Jacobs has revealed that Palace are aware Guehi is not willing to sign a new contract and they have opened the floor to rival clubs submitting official offers.

“Crystal Palace have told Guehi in the last 48 hours that their preference is for a sale. This is knowing that Guehi will not sign a new deal and clubs have now been informed that Crystal Palace would welcome bids because they don’t want to lose him on a free transfer,” Jacobs said.

“Liverpool could be one option. It would be interesting to see whether they also react to Chelsea opening talks for Jorrel Hato, because he’s another name on their list. But Guehi and Liverpool could develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The challenge right now is that Crystal Palace want £45 million or more and Liverpool will only place a formal offer if that price goes south of £45 million. Liverpool want a new centre-back, it might come a bit later in the window, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Liverpool agreed a deal worth £79 million with Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike, featuring a £69 million guaranteed sum, plus an additional £10 million in add-ons.

What is Marc Guehi’s stance on leaving Crystal Palace?

While clubs are pushing to sign Guehi and capitalise on the opportunity to sign him for a cut price, Jacobs believes there is a chance the defender could opt to run down his contract at Selhurst Park.

With the 2026 World Cup looming, Guehi will be aware that minutes count towards being selected to represent England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then, you have another situation where because it’s the World Cup, Guehi’s looking for minutes, he wants to play every week.

“At the moment at Liverpool, you’ve got Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk, so Guehi is actually prepared to do the opposite of what Palace want. Stay at the club and see his contract down, play at the World Cup and then leave on a free transfer.

“It’s going to be interesting to see if Guehi in any way encourages a move or if he’s content to stay at Crystal Palace and then resolve his future in a year’s time. But in the last few days Palace have given a clear indication to interest clubs that they are open to an exit.”