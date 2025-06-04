Liverpool are expected to bolster their defensive options this summer

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool have been handed a key boost in their pursuit of an elite central defender this summer. The Reds are looking to sign a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk after tying the Dutchman down to a new two-year-contract and have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who played a defining role in helping the Eagles to a first major honour in the club’s history.

Guehi has just one year remaining on his Selhurst Park contract and is expected once again to be the subject of rampant interest from Premier League clubs after a long-running saga last summer which saw him nearly move to Newcastle United. Meanwhile, in January, it’s widely understood that Tottenham had an offer turned down to sign the centre back and it appears that history could repeat itself this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Guehi rejects offer to join Tottenham Hotspur

Football Insider reporter Dan Sheridan claims Marc Guehi has rejected the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The report states that while Guehi is likely to leave South London this summer, it’s unlikely he’ll be heading to the North part of the capital despite Spurs’ Champions League status. The Lilywhites qualified for Europe’s elite competition as a result of winning the Europa League but endured a miserable league campaign which saw them finish in 17th position.

Football Insider claims Guehi is not interested in a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and that he’d instead prefer to move to a team at the upper end of the league table that he feels can consistently challenge for trophies. Newcastle are expected to return to the table with another offer and his price tag is expected to be much less than the £70m - £80m previously quoted due to the player’s contract situation.

Liverpool handed golden opportunity to sign Marc Guehi

Football Insider claims recent developments have left Liverpool as the front-runners to sign Marc Guehi as they continue to try and strengthen in what has so far been a hectic summer window. Liverpool have already signed Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold while Florian Wirtz is expected to arrive for a figure in the region of £109m to bolster an already excellent midfield. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is also believed to be a top target that can ensure the long-term stability of the left-back position for the next decade.

Guehi has the potential to be one of the most shrewd additions of the window so far, amid speculation about the future of Ibrahima Konate and reported interest from Real Madrid. The Eagles captain notably could be available for a figure of around £34m, according to Give Me Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squad depth will be paramount if Liverpool are to defend their title and go deeper in the Champions League, and with Guehi arriving it could give the club three elite centre back options which also allows the team to be fluid and potentially change formation to a three-at-the-back on occasion.