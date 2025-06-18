Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool against Wolves. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Ibrahima Konate has been linked with a move away from Liverpool and Arne Slot should make his own cut-price swoop to replace him.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported as a done deal in March with Liverpool expected to beat a host of other Premier League clubs to sign one of the most in-demand young international defenders around.

There were fears over the centre-half position which were eased when Virgil van Dijk put pen to paper on a new long-term deal, however, there is an elephant in the room in the shape of Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Madrid are reported to be hovering, again, and Arne Slot should be considering an option that is as obvious as it is in his face.

How Liverpool can solve Ibrahima Konate contract problem with own cut-price swoop

Like Konate, Marc Guehi has just a year left of his Crystal Palace contract and the time feels right for the 24-year old stopper to move on after an historic season with the Eagles. Liverpool have been linked again, but it has been relatively quiet so far this summer in terms of wholesale coverage despite the need for reinforcements.

The chance to playing in Europe with Palace might be a strong pull, however, football is a short career and Liverpool aren’t just playing in Europe, they have designs to conquer it. Liverpool are also said to be Guehi’s “preferred destination” according to are report from The Mirror back in March.

Guehi has rejected the chance to join Spurs already, but Palace now have a decision to make given the need to constantly march to the beat of PSR and a cut-price transfer is on the cards this summer. A £34m fee is said to be the figure that will land the athletic stopper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Real Madrid are looking to take advantage again and Konate has no intention of signing a new contract, Liverpool should be looking to move on the 26-year old in this transfer window. Easier said than done, but there will be interest, and a one-out, one-in, scenario makes sense.

Konate wouldn’t be easy to replace, and Guehi’s Crystal Palace numbers are not really suitable for assessing his suitability to make the step up, what is, are his England performances and ability to deal with the pressure of the three lions on his shirt. On this level, Guehi passes an even more important test, the eye test.

How Guehi deals with England pressure in Liverpool quality evidence

When asked at the end of the season if he was aware of the praise he was getting in an England shirt, Guehi gave the sort of answer that manager’s love to hear, via the Crystal Palace website: “Honestly, while the tournament was going on, I really had no idea what was going on in terms of people talking about me.

“But when the tournament finished... I still didn’t really know what was going on!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s because I really don’t pay any attention to that outside talk, really. I’m in my own little world, so when things are going well, I’m aware and I know when I’m doing okay.

“And when I’m not doing well, I know I don’t need others to tell me. I’m my own biggest critic but in a good way. I can’t control what people say about me or what they think.

“In one respect it was nice to have people talk about you in a complimentary way. But at the same time, I don’t focus on that noise. I’m purely focused on trying to do the best I can for the team.”