Liverpool are still interested in bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield.

Liverpool have not given up on bringing Marc Guehi to Anfield, even after a Deadline Day collapsed in the final hours of the summer window.

The Reds have been fond admirers of Guehi for a while now and a move to Merseyside looked set to round off their summer business. However, a late U-turn from Crystal Palace saw them pull the plug on the deal, meaning the centre-back will remain at Selhurst Park until January at least.

The late failed move hasn’t put the Premier League champions off, though. Signing Guehi is still part of Liverpool’s transfer plans and they could push for a move in the new year once the transfer window reopens for business.

Why didn’t Liverpool sign Marc Guehi?

Liverpool had agreed a £35 million transfer fee with their league rivals and the centre-back had completed a medical in London ahead of what looked to be a confirmed transfer to Anfield.

However, in the 11th hour of Deadline Day, serious doubts were cast over the move as Crystal Palace saw key target Igor Julio change his mind and sign for West Ham instead. Reports claimed the Eagles were only willing to sell Guehi if they signed a suitable replacement, and Julio was said to be that man.

Oliver Glasner also made it clear to the club that he was not happy with them accepting Liverpool’s offer. Despite chairman Steve Parish reportedly eager to sell and avoid losing Guehi for free, Glasner did not want to lose his captain on the final day of the window. Reports even claimed there were fears Glasner could step down from his role as manager if they lost Guehi so late in the window.

Liverpool could revisit Marc Guehi transfer in January

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are set to ‘reignite’ their pursuit of Guehi in January, in order to beat other clubs to the punch.

Parish’s fear all this time has been losing Guehi for free next summer but the Reds could now revisit a transfer and land a deal for a significant cut price. The report claims ‘new asking price’ of £25 million would be enough to sign the England international in January.

Liverpool could wait until the end of the season to approach Guehi as a free agent but they run the risk of more clubs being involved and potentially missing out. The aim of approaching Guehi in January is to beat the competition.

Glasner may not be happy to see the defender leave halfway through the season, either. However, at that point, Crystal Palace’s hands will be tied. With Guehi not willing to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park, their final chance of making some money from a sale will be January. Beyond the winter window, Palace will be forced to see Guehi’s contract run down, leading to him leaving for free next summer.

Liverpool may not have landed a deal this time round but Arne Slot has shown no signs of being concerned about his centre-back options. The Reds could now sign Guehi for £10 million less than what they were willing to spend if they can wait a few more months.

