Guehi could yet leave in January | Getty Images

Liverpool are short of numbers at centre-half but will face stiff opposition if the want to sign Marc Guehi in January.

Liverpool’s defensive woes continue with a nervy looking display against Galatasaray even affecting the usually calm and composed Virgil van Dijk.

Whether it is the addition of new full-backs or a slightly different shape in midfield, Arne Slot has yet to find the right combination of players. There should be no excuse in the middle of defence though with Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate being experienced operators at the highest level and a familiar pairing in front of Alisson.

Liverpool face competition for Marc Guehi signature

Konate’s refusal to sign a new contract has seen questions asked about his commitment, however, an unfortunate injury to Giovanni Leoni has left Liverpool short of options. What it also does is make missing out on Marc Guehi even more frustrating. The Crystal Palace skipper was imperious at Selhurst Park where the England international had some watching admirers. As one of the best centre-halves in the Premier League and a regular at international level, the Eagles defender now has some of the biggest clubs in the world chasing his signature.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to TBR, Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Guehi in what looks set to be a competitive pursuit: “We are told that [Michael] Olise and [Harry] Kane have recommended Guehi to club officials – but they are already well aware of Guehi’s situation,” Bailey said. “They took the chance to see Guehi in action against Alexander Isak at the weekend, and will have no doubt departed Selhurst Park, impressed with what they saw.

“Guehi, as I have previously said, is emerging as one of the most wanted potential Bosman free transfers in history – in terms of how many top clubs want him and are looking at landing him. It really is every major club in Europe.”

Liverpool’s biggest transfer market mistake in years

The signing of Guehi seemed like an obvious one all summer only for Liverpool to leave an official approach to the last minute. If the recruitment team deserve praise for the work they did in rebuilding the starting XI, they also deserve criticism for not sealing a deal for a centre-half who could have been a fixture in the Reds defence for the next decade. Not only that, but at a price that was significantly lower than his market value.

Now, clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have an advantage because they can speak to Guehi from January whilst Liverpool will have to wait until May due to a Premier League agreement. The problem is, regardless of what was previously agreed with Guehi and his representatives, the goal posts have moved. Without the need for a transfer fee, the player can and will be demanding more as a salary in what will be a life changing move for the 25-year old.