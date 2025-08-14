Liverpool should halt Marc Guehi pursuit following promising Ibrahima Konate update

Ibrahima Konate in action for Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their defensive options before the summer transfer window closes.

Liverpool are close to finalising their summer business and completing a significant restructure of their squad.

After spending hundreds of millions on exciting new signings this transfer window, the Reds are almost ready to defend their Premier League title.

Liverpool got ahead of the game with the pre-agreement for Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival last year. They have splashed the cash on marquee attackers Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz - breaking their transfer record for the latter, and brought in Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to revamp the full-back positions.

While Liverpool remain intrigued by the idea of signing a new left-winger to replace Luis Diaz, their focus is currently on bolstering their central defence. Marc Guehi has been a leading target for some time now, but recent revelations could allow the Reds to take their foot off the gas and wait this transfer saga out.

Liverpool should pause Marc Guehi pursuit

Despite his contract expiring next summer, Crystal Palace are still not willing to let Guehi leave easily. As a highly valued member of the team, the Eagles remain hopeful he will eventually put pen to paper over a new deal. As things stand, they are holding firm on wanting £45 million for his signature.

This could now lead to a stalemate between the two clubs. Palace are not willing to sell for cheap and Liverpool don’t want to overpay for a player who could be signed for free in less than 12 months, as per Sky Sports’ update.

The report also claims that Guehi is ‘happy’ to remain at Palace for this season and compete in Europe. With the player clearly not pushing for a move and Palace not willing to sell easily, this deal may not be right for Liverpool at this time. Another centre-back option the Reds have been considering is Club Brugge’s Joel Ordonez. While he is just 21, he could provide important rotation to the backline, especially if things take a positive turn with Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool ‘in talks’ over new Konate contract

TBR Football reported earlier this month that Liverpool are among the clubs showing interest in Ordonez this window. Chelsea, Tottenham and Aston Villa are also in the running for his signature but Marseille are pushing for a deal.

Ordonez is considered ‘one of the best young defensive prospects’ in Europe and would provide decent depth to Slot’s defence. With talks reportedly ongoing between Liverpool and Konate too, the need for a player to start alongside Virgil van Dijk may not be as urgent as once thought.

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma earlier this month, Liverpool and Konate are ‘still in talks’ over a new deal for the France international. His report on social media claims that Konate is ‘happy at the club’ and is ‘keen to stay’ where he is. This update is quite the contrast compared to recent reports of him eyeing a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with the centre-back after also signing Trent Alexander-Arnold but Liverpool will be in a very strong position if they can agree to new terms. They may well revisit talks with Guehi next year but Palace’s firm cash expectations could deny a move.

