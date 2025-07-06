Liverpool are moving to sign this long-standing Premier League transfer target.

Liverpool are charging towards their next summer signing as reports suggest their link with Marc Guehi is strengthening.

The Reds have already added Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez to their backline this window but a central defender is another priority for the Premier League champions. Guehi has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time now and they could be set to snub several clubs for his signature.

What is the latest on Marc Guehi to Liverpool?

As expected, multiple reports concerning Guehi’s future have been doing the rounds in recent weeks. Despite playing a big part in Crystal Palace’s success story last season, the centre-back looks set to leave Selhurst Park for a new challenge this summer.

Liverpool have been in conversation with Guehi’s agents over a potential five-year contract and have reportedly agreed personal terms. The centre-back has made it clear he does not want to extend his current contract with the Eagles, which expires next summer.

An ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached between Guehi and the Reds, as he continues to ‘push’ for a move to Merseyside. Based on these updates, Liverpool are now just waiting on reaching a deal with their rivals Crystal Palace over a transfer fee.

The Guardian has reported that the Eagles are demanding £65 million for their captain but will need to lower their expectations for a player now into the final 12 months of his contract.

Liverpool have also cashed in on Jarell Quansah, who has left to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that could rise to £35 million. He heads in the opposite direction of recent Anfield signings Frimpong and Wirtz.

The future of Ibrahima Konate also remains a grey area, as the France international approaches the end of his own contract at Anfield, with plenty of suitors eyeing him this summer.

What has been said about Marc Guehi?

Guehi has earned a lot of praise in recent years thanks to his seniority and confident-looking performances for both club and country. After becoming an influential figure for Crystal Palace, his England appearances became more frequent and the defender found himself as a key piece of Gareth Southgate’s puzzle.

During England’s valiant Euro 2024 run, Guehi started every single game he was eligible to play in as the Three Lions reached the final. He raked in the positive feedback as teammate Ezri Konsa described praised his efforts and impact on the team.

“He is so mature for his age, and he strolls around like an uncle. We have been really impressed by his performances. They have been outstanding,” Aston Villa’s Konsa said.

Former England international Joe Hart also had a lot to say about Guehi during the tournament. Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, the ex-goalkeeper said: “Huge shoutout to Marc Guehi. I thought he was exceptional. He really stepped in and was really calm on the ball.

“I thought Guehi allowed John Stones to play his game. The more Marc plays, the better that [centre-back] partnership will get.”