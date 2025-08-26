Liverpool boss Arne Slot | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool have the chance to sign some more players before the end of the transfer window

Liverpool have been busy on the recruitment front so far this summer. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez to bolster their ranks, among others. The Reds have the opportunity to sign some more players before the end of the window on Monday 1st September.

Arne Slot’s side stormed to the Premier League title last season. They beat Arsenal to top spot and will be hoping to do the same again this time around. The Merseyside giants have won their first two fixtures in a row against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate struggled against Newcastle United

LiverpoolWorld rated Ibrahima Konate a 3/10 for Liverpool against Newcastle last time out. The defender struggled against the Toon Army and put in a shaky performance in the North East. Meanwhile, Reds favourite Jamie Carragher wasn’t impressed either.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: “There are people for Liverpool who have made a really poor start to the season. Mo Salah is one of them, even though he has got a goal and an assist. [Ibrahima] Konate is another one. He has been all over the place.

“I want my centre-back to go and win that [challenge on Dan Burn for Newcastle’s equaliser]. He was all over the place last week. He is more interested in grabbing his arm. He was really poor in the first half as well. He is not at the races at all. I absolutely shudder to think where Liverpool would be without Virgil van Dijk who has been absolutely outstanding.”

Liverpool should go all out for Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace

Liverpool should go all out for Marc Guehi at Crystal Palace amid Konate’s struggles. Virgil van Dijk isn’t getting any younger and although he has recently penned a new two-year deal, they need to start thinking about potential long-term options. Guehi would be ideal for the Reds and is a proven performer at the top level.

Guehi, 25, is an England international with 23 caps under his belt so far in his career. He started out at Chelsea and went on to play two games for their first-team, as well as having a couple of loan spells away in the Championship at Swansea City to get some experience and boost his development. The Eagles then swooped in for him in 2021 and he hasn’t looked back since.

The Ivory Coast-born man has become a key player for the South London outfit and they are expected to face a battle to keep hold of him. He has made 158 appearances in all competitions, three of which have come this term, and he has chipped in with eight goals from the back. He helped them win the FA Cup earlier this year after they beat Manchester City in the final at Wembley against the odds.

If Liverpool signed him, he would add more competition and depth to their defensive department. He is out of contract in June 2026 meaning Crystal Palace risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon. Therefore, now is the perfect time for the Reds to try and strike.