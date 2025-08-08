Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil can Dijk of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on August 07, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have been handed a timely and big injury boost ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield final against Crystal Palace

Liverpool open their competitive campaign on Sunday afternoon as they travel to Wembley to take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield final.

The Reds qualified for the season opener by winning the Premier League, with the Eagles’ FA Cup final victory over Manchester City booking their spot in the contest.

Liverpool have a handful of players who are expected to miss the game through injury but they have been handed a big injury boost ahead of the trip to the capital. Captain Virgil van Dijk missed the friendly wins over Athletic Club on Monday.

Arne Slot fielded two teams in the Anfield victories over the Spanish side but Van Dijk did not feature in either game as he was suffering from illness.

However, the Reds captain was pictured back in team training on Thursday as the Reds prepare for their clash with Palace.

What Arne Slot said on Virgil van Dijk absence on Monday

Speaking on Monday, Slot said: “Almost all of them are fit or stayed fit.

“Unfortunately, Virgil is sick today. We miss out on Alisson. Joe Gomez is not there, Conor Bradley is not there.

“But until now we have stayed fit as we wanted to be and new signings came in so they got adjusted to what we want. Looking forward first of all to today and then to the next weeks.”

Liverpool branded Bradley’s injury as minor but Alisson and Gomez were simply named as unavailable after the pair both picked up injuries on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia.

Slot was confident on Monday of getting Van Dijk back for the final and all signs point to Van Dijk starting the game. For Gomez and Bradley “it’s going to be tight” but Alisson is expected to be back in time.

Virgil van Dijk return is much needed for Liverpool

Van Dijk’s absence on Monday highlighted Liverpool’s need to recruit another centre-back before the transfer window shuts on September 1. With Gomez also injured, Ibrahima Konaté was the only recognised senior centre-back who featured for the Reds against Athletic Club.

They are interested in Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has one year remaining on his contract with the Selhurst Park club. Andy Robertson and Trey Nyoni lined up in central defence for the opening game while Konate was joined by Wataru Endo in the heart of defence in the second outing.

Addressing the club’s lack of centre-backs, Slot said last week: "The alternative is turning to either Ryan Gravenberch or Wataru Endo to fill in if Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate or Joe Gomez are not available."