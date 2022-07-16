Liverpool have freshened up their attack this summer, and they may have addressed a key concern in the process.

Darwin Nunez could help solve an issue that may have cost Liverpool a Champions League title.

The Reds came up short in their bid to win a seventh Champions League, losing to Real Madrid in late May.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had their chances, but they lacked the cutting edge they showed throughout the season.

It was, perhaps, a case of tiredness, perhaps a case of Real Madrid handling the occasion better, but club legend Steve Nicol blamed the front three for the issue.

“The front three that we’re always talking about how good they are, well when it mattered most they didn’t produce,” he told ESPN back in May.

“And that’s why Liverpool have lost because they spent 45 minutes in the Real Madrid half and if you do that, you expect your playmakers, goalscorers, they have to perform – and they didn’t.”

Nunez scored 34 goals across all competitions for Benfica last season, shining in the Champions League to help his side reach the quarter-finals.

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better,” Klopp has said of his new striker.

“He has all the pieces we look for. He can set a tempo, he brings energy, he can threaten space from central and wide areas.

“He is aggressive and dynamic with his movement.”

That differing style could help Liverpool add something different to their game, making them even more difficult to contain.

Nunez is more of a goalscorer than Mane, and Liverpool may already be on their way to correcting the issue detailed by Nicol.