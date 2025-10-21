Why Liverpool’s pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League has been cancelled.

Liverpool’s plans for their Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt have been significantly hit.

The Reds have been forced to cancel Arne Slot’s pre-match press conference due to delays travelling to Germany. Head coach Arne Slot and Dominik Szoboszlai were due to speak to the media at the Deutsche Bank Arena to preview the encounter.

However, there was a technical problem with the aeroplane heading to Frankfurt, meaning that the Liverpool squad have remained on Merseyside for much longer than expected.

What’s been said

A club statement said: “Liverpool's pre-match press conference for the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has been cancelled. Arne Slot and a member of his squad were set to speak to the media at Deutsche Bank Park upon arrival in Germany on Tuesday evening. However, a delay in the Reds squad's scheduled flight out to Frankfurt, due to technical issues with the aircraft, means the briefing will now not be able to take place.”

Potential hint dropped

It means that Slot and his troops will arrive much later to their hotel than expected and will likely have to alter eating arrangements and sleep times. Certainly, it is not ideal preparation as Liverpool aim to arrest a run of four successive defeats in all competitions. Last weekend, they suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United.

The Reds have yet to confirm their travelling squad to face Frankfurt, who finished third in the Bundesliga last season. However, Slot is expected to make changes to the team that was beaten by United, with players such as Florian Wirtz, Curtis Jones and Hugo Ekitike - who faces his former club after a £79 million summer transfer - all in the frame to feature from the outset.

Ryan Gravenberch was missing from training after coming off against United with an ankle injury, so the key midfielder looks set to be unavailable. Wataru Endo, who was absent last weekend, was back in Tuesday’s session.

The fact that Szoboszlai was due to speak to the media suggests he might be due to start. Usually, a member of the intended line-up speaks at a pre-match press conference along with Slot.

Szoboszlai has been one of Liverpool’s better players so far this season, having featured in midfield and operated as a makeshift right-back. If he indeed starts against Frankfurt then the Hungary international could play in either role.

Szoboszlai spent two-and-half years in Germany representing Red Bull Leipzig before earning a £60 million move to Liverpool in the summer of 2023. He has been a key player for both Slot and predecessor Jurgen Klopp.