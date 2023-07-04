Register
Liverpool ‘meet’ with midfielder’s representatives as giants ‘enter race’ for Newcastle target

Liverpool are still said to be keen on a tranfer for Khephren Thuram.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th Jul 2023, 07:59 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST

Bayern Munich have joined the race for Khephren Thuram, according to reports.

Liverpool continue to be linked with the midfielder despite already recruiting Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai - from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively - for a combined £95 million in the summer transfer window.

But it has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp still wants to bolster his options in the middle of the park further. The Reds saw James Milner Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain depart at the end of their respective contracts while the engine room was one of Liverpool’s biggest flaws throughout a lacklustre 2022-23 campaign.

Thuram has been linked to the Reds for several weeks. The 22-year-old recorded two goals and eight assists for Nice last term and was voted in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season as reward.

Newcastle United are also said to covet the signature of Thuram. But now Foot Mercato reports that Bayern are also interested in the France under-21s international.

However, L'equipe claims that the Bundesliga champions have 'not come into contact' with Nice regarding Thuram's signature. It is also said that representatives of Thuram - the son of World Cup winner Lilian Thuram - have met with Liverpool over a potential switch.

Klopp’s men are also interested in signing Romeo Lavia of Southampton. It has been suggested that the Saints have slapped a £50 million price tag on the Belgium international’s head.

