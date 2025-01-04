Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Things spotted from Liverpool training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

Liverpool were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre ahead of their clash against bitter foes Manchester United on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).

The majority of Arne Slot’s squad were spotted in Friday’s session. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Reds head coach admitted sickness can be an issue at this time of year but did not expect any of his players to be absent because of it.

Slot also confirmed that Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley were due to be involved in their first training session after being sidelined for a month with respective knee and hamstring issues. Both were snapped by Liverpool’s media team in Kirkby, with Konate donning a knee support.

Joe Gomez is set for a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United last week. He, of course, was not with the rest of his team-mates as he undergoes a period of rehabilitation.

Slot will have plenty of options to select from against United but one of them may not be Tyler Morton. The midfielder has been a bit-part player this campaign, making only three appearances - none in the Premier League. But Morton has been on the bench eight times for the top-flight leaders and provided cover and squad depth when needed. Yet the academy product been absent for the past three games, not featuring since playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton last month. Morton and Gomez were the only first-team player who not be sighted in training.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa will be hoping that he can be back on the bench after being omitted at West Ham to build further fitness. He was spotted smiling among his team-mates despite reports from Italy he’s been unable to settle on Merseyside, having made only four appearances so far.

What’s more, there were several youngsters involved who may feel they are now part of the first-team furniture. Trey Nyoni has been a regular with Slot’s squad since the summer and made his full debut in the Southampton cup win. The 18-year-old midfielder has been among the substitutes four times in the Premier League. What’s more, Jayden Danns was in the squad for their first time in the top flight at West Ham. The 18-year-old striker had several months absent with a back injury but is back on the fringes of things.

In addition, Rio Ngumoha was also rubbing shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Co. The winger, only aged 16, was prised to join Liverpool from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer and was an unused sub at Southampton.

Liverpool are six points clear top of the table heading into the clash and will look to pile more misery on fierce foes United, who languish in 14th and have lost their past four games.