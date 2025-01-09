Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool were not initially tipped to oversee a lot of business during the January transfer window but rumours have been flying in the opening week and the Reds have already tabled an offer for a new midfielder.

That’s according to Fichajes, who have reported that the Reds are ‘determined’ to strengthen their engine room and are willing to pay €50 million (£42m) to bring Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni to Anfield. Liverpool do face competition from Manchester City though, who are also looking to add to their ranks at this halfway point to boost an overall disappointing run so far.

Liverpool have a six-point cushion over closest rivals Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table as things stand, and boast double that over City. Pep Guardiola’s side have slipped down into sixth in the standings, following a run of nine games with just one win on the board.

However, despite City’s interest, Liverpool could hold an upper-hand based on previous comments Tchouaméni made about the Merseyside club.

Tchouaméni made Liverpool admission

This isn’t the first time Liverpool have registered their interest in Tchouaméni, and he has also previously made it clear that he quite fancies the Reds as a club. Back in 2022, Jurgen Klopp and co were among those looking to sign the midfielder from AS Monaco, where he spent two-and-a-half years of his career.

At the time, Liverpool and Real Madrid were two of the main candidates in pursuit of his signature. Amid the speculation over where his future would lie, Tchouaméni admitted he was a fan of both clubs while they battled it out to sign him.

“I like both [Real Madrid and Liverpool],” the France star said in 2022. “I can watch Spanish games and English games. It's different to play in Spain and it's different to play in England. But at the end, for me, it's just a matter of adaptation. I'm an ambitious person. Every time I do something, I just want to win.”

In the end, Real Madrid fought off the competition and agreed an initial fee of €80 million (£68.3m) with Monaco, plus an additional €20 million (£17m) in extras. Los Blancos not only pipped Liverpool to the signing but snubbed Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Reports at the time claimed that Tchouaméni had agreed terms with Liverpool but he had also reached a deal in principle with Madrid, and needed time to make a decision. While the Reds ended up snubbed in the end, his comments are certainly interesting and worth taking into account with Liverpool now in pursuit of him again.

Liverpool midfield decisions

In 2023, Klopp oversaw a significant midfield overhaul as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho all left the club. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keïta also departed, leaving a lot of empty space to fill ahead of the new season.

That summer saw Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai arrive for a combined £95 million. Liverpool had their sights on Roméo Lavia for a significant period of time but after failing to reach Southampton’s asking price and then bidding £111 million for Moisés Caicedo, talks completely collapsed and both players joined Chelsea.

The Reds then scrambled to find a fitting replacement for Fabinho, signing Wataru Endō and Ryan Gravenberch before the window slammed shut. The latter has stepped up significantly under Arne Slot, starting every single Premier League game so far this season. Recent reports have linked Endō with a move away from Liverpool, having fallen out of favour since the new manager’s arrival.