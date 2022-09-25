The former RB Leipzig player has not featured for Jurgen Klopp’s side since the Community Shield win against Man City as he continues to rehabilitate from a hamstring injury.

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is attracting “a lot of interest” and his future at Anfield “has not yet been decided” according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru has written in his Caughtoffside column that the 27-year old wants to understand how important he will be for Jurgen Klopp’s side in the future before making his decision.

Keita has not featured for the Reds since July’s Community Shield final win over Manchester City and is currently recovering from a serious hamstring injury.

Here is what has been reported about the former RB Leipzig man’s future in the Premier League:

“A lot of interest” in Liverpool star with uncertain transfer situation

Per Fabrizio Romano’s Caughtoffside column, there is a lot of interest in Naby Keita and the player’s Liverpool future has not yet been decided.

The 27-year old, who moved to Anfield in 2018 for upwards of £48 million, will be out of contract at the end of the current season.

Romano wrote: “There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future.

“There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids.

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

Midfield is thought to be the key area in which Liverpool will look to add strength and depth in either the January transfer window or in the summer.

If the Reds invest heavily in recruiting in that position, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham amongst the most consistently linked players, then it could see Keita fall down the pecking order at Anfield.

If that happens, the Guinea midfielder could very well decide to leave the Merseyside club when his current deal expires in the summer.

Since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2018, having agreed a deal to make the move back in 2017, the former RB Leipzig star has made 117 appearances and scored 11 goals.