Liverpool midfielder set for showdown talks with Jurgen Klopp about his future

The experienced midfielder could be one of a few to leave the club this summer on a free transfer.

James Milner is reportedly set for showdown talks with Jurgen Klopp amid doubts over his Liverpool future. The 37-year-old’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and with The Reds looking to re-vamp their squad in the summer, Milner may move on.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the QueGolazo podcast, the veteran is set to hold talks with Klopp over at the end of the season, but there is a chance he could leave Anfield to make way for the midfield rebuild.

Journalist Romano also spoke on what players are key targets for Liverpool, listing Jude Bellingham and Wolves’ Matheus Nunes as player to ‘keep an eye on’ for the future.

Even as a senior player, Milner has remained a key squad member this season as he’s featured 28 times across five competitions.

While he may no longer be a starter, his versatility and experience have been key in recent years as he’s typically always available for selection and can play anywhere in midfield or at full-back.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could join Milner in running down their contracts. Both midfielders are seemingly nearing the end of their time at Anfield.

With ambitious plans to recruit the likes of Bellingham, Nunes, Mason Mount or Ryan Gravenberch (to name a few) space needs to be freed within the squad.

Milner will no doubt by remembered as a Premier League legend for his longevity and his 317 appearances at Liverpool has been complimented by his achievements at the club: winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Super Cup, Club World Cup and Champions League.

