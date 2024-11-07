Stefan Bajectic was absent as Red Bull Salzburg won in the Champions League.

Former Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders recorded his maiden Champions League victory after his Anfield departure.

Lijnders left the Reds last summer as he made the decision to exit Anfield along with legendary boss Jurgen Klopp. Together, the guided Liverpool to seven major trophies including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year.

But after taking the hot seat at Red Bull Salzburg, Lijnders has endured difficulties. Die Roten Bullen sit just fourth in the Austrian Bundesliga, with Lijnders’ frustrations boiling over as he was sent off during a 0-0 draw against Grazer AK last weekend. Salzburg also lost their opening three Champions League games and pressure increased in their bid to finish in the top 24 and reach the knockout stage of the new league format.

However, Lijnders delivered a huge result as Salzburg earned a 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Wednesday night. On the triumph at De Kuip Lijnders said: “I am very satisfied and especially proud of the performance we delivered. Defensively and offensively it was good, but the players made the difference today.

“You know that it is not easy to play here, because the match can change at any moment due to the quality of the players and the atmosphere in the stadium. We defended Feyenoord very well, which allowed us to pull the match towards us. The match had everything in my eyes, because it went up and down.”

However, Stefan Bajcetic did not feature for Salzburg against Feyenoord. The 20-year-old midfielder, on a season-long loan from Liverpool, was absent because of illness. Bajcetic has made 10 appearances during his spell at the Austrian outfit.

Bobby Clark, who was sold to Salzburg for £10 million by the Reds in the summer transfer window, featured for the entire game. Die Roten Bullen next face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Leverkusen suffered a 4-0 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield earlier this week.