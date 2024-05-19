Liverpool midfielder 'targeted' by Man City owners who Pep Guardiola says has no fear
Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a return to Spain after his Liverpool departure was confirmed.
The midfielder will depart Anfield at the end of his contract, having spent the past four years with the Reds. In total, he scored three goals in 98 appearances but his Liverpool career has been blighted by injuries.
This season, Thiago has made just one brief substitute cameo because of an ongoing hip injury and will get a farewell in the Reds’ final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Klopp revealed that the former Bayern Munich man has returned to training ahead of the Wolves game and hinted he could be included in the squad.
Thiago’s next step in his career will be intriguing and it has been suggested that a switch to La Liga could be in the offing. According to Relevo, two clubs in the Spain international’s homeland are keen - Girona and Real Betis.
Girona have enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season. They are third in the table - only behind Real Madrid and Barcelona - and have qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.
Blanquivermells, who are based in the Catalan region, are part of City Football Group’s portfolio. The Abu Dhabi-based firm hold a 47% stake in Girona, along with 100% of Premier League champions Manchester City.
City boss Pep Guardiola has worked with Thiago on two occasions - first at Barcelona before reuniting at Bayern Munich. On Thiago, Guardiola previously said: “He was the only player I wanted. He has so much quality – above all his mentality. He always thinks everything is possible. He has no fear.”
