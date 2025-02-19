Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League and Arne Slot could look to reshuffle his midfield.

Plenty of fans will concur that Liverpool could require fresh legs for the encounter against Aston Villa.

Certainly, several players appeared to be jaded in the closing stages of the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds were put under pressure in the closing stages but held firm to secure victory.

But by Slot's admission, he felt 'one or two' of his troops were exhausted, with the rest mentally fatigued from the gut-wrenching draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby. The fixture schedule has been relentless for Liverpool and a consequence of reaching the Carabao Cup final is that their trip to Villa has been brought forward in a week that was supposed to be free before facing Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Engine room runs out of steam

Slot will likely be weighing up changes. His midfield, in particular, appeared to run out of steam against Wolves. Alexis Mac Allister was excellent in the first half, covering plenty of ground to win possession. However, the Argentina international's output dropped after the break. And given the way Ryan Gravenberch was turned so easily by Matheus Cunha for the visitors' goal, that could suggest the Netherlands international.

Perhaps it is somewhat fortunate that Curtis Jones did not have a part to play. The midfielder's involvement which sparked the post-Merseyside derby melee following the tempestuous Everton showdown earned him a one-match suspension. Jones had to watch on from the Anfield stands against Wolves - but it was at least a chance afforded to recharge.

After coming on against Everton, Jones had made an eye-catching impact. His blocked shot led to Mo Salah putting Liverpool ahead while he added control in the engine room. But his shove on Abdoulaye Doucoure, who goaded the away fans at the full-time whistle, earned Jones a dismissal.

“I liked him a lot when he came in (against Everton), a very good half-hour,” said Slot. “I think it was the best part of our game, it was the only part of the game where I felt a bit of comfort and a bit of control. I didn’t think we controlled the game.

“I like a lot that he stands up for the team and for the fans, but there are also other ways to do that. I will talk with him about that. It’s the same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well. But it’s an emotional sport, sometimes individuals, out of emotion, make the wrong decision. That’s definitely what I did.”

Squad omissions

Given Jones weil head into the Villa encounter fresh, a starting berth is likely to be under consideration. What’s more, it means that James McConnell is the likely member of the squad to drop out of the match-day squad against Villa. The 20-year-old was denied a loan move last month to provide cover, which is now even more important as Tyler Morton is unavailable for a period after having shoulder surgery.

Cody Gakpo will miss a second match because of a knock suffered against Everton. The forward, who has plundered 16 goals this season, has a chance of being back to face City at the Etihad but the Reds are considering surgery for Joe Gomez's hamstring issue. Third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros is also set to miss out on being part of the match-day squad.