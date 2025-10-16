‘All-rounded’ Liverpool midfielder admits he is 'hoping' for move away from Anfield

Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

This rising Liverpool star has outlined the plan for the next step in his career.

Liverpool midfielder Tommy Pilling has revealed the next step in his career ideally looks like training as often as possible with Arne Slot’s team and building up minutes away from Anfield.

The exciting 21-year-old made his senior debut during pre-season and now, he’s working towards earning a more regular taste of first team football.

Pilling’s debut kept a family legacy alive, following on from his great-grandfather before him. Jack Pilling represented Liverpool more than eight decades ago, playing 118 times between 1942-43 and 1945-46.

As the club runs deep in Pilling’s family, he is grateful for his opportunities so far but wants to keep pushing forward.

Liverpool midfielder Tommy Pilling wants loan move

Speaking to the club website in a ‘Meet the Academy’ segment, Pilling reflected on his time moving through the Liverpool ranks so far.

“Each opportunity is even better because the club is all I know. I love the club. The opportunity to be at Anfield is better than anywhere else, it's that extra buzz.

“I've been to so many games, watched in the stadium, so to actually have an opportunity to be on the bench or warm up there, I won't get that feeling anywhere else.”

Pilling has confirmed he is hoping for a loan move to gain further valuable experience. The 21-year-old is yet to be sent on his first move away from the Reds.

“Hopefully go on loan [and] get as many opportunities to train with the first team,” he replied when asked what his future objectives are.

“I'd like to play men's footy. I'm not in too much of a rush to do that, but the aim is to get towards that.”

Tommy Pilling an ‘all-rounded’ midfielder

If Pilling is to gain further experience and push for a spot in Slot’s team, he’s up against tough competition. While Liverpool remain interested in signing new midfield targets, their current roster is well-stacked, with Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai both impressing this season.

Alexis Mac Allister is also a solid and reliable option for Slot, while previous record signing Florian Wirtz continues to fight to prove his price tag.

The club have labelled Pilling a ‘much-relied-upon figure’ for Liverpool U21s. The midfielder describes himself as a ‘well-rounded’ player, having operated as a No.6, left-sided attacker and even centre-forward.

“Midfield is my main position, so I'd like to say I'm composed, creative,” Pilling continued. “I don't mind mixing my game up – dribbling, one- or two-touch, long passing, short passing. I'll throw a tackle in, get myself in there.

“I'd say I'm pretty all-rounded. If you can play, you can play anywhere. It's just football.”

Last season, Pilling played in multiple positions, according to Transfermarkt. The 21-year-old appeared as a centre-back, left-back, left-winger and striker, to name just a handful of the roles he was handed at U21 level. He also provided four goals and two assists across all competitions.