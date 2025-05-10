Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Fabrizio Romano update on Liverpool’s pursuit of new defenders this summer.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are on the market for some new options in defence this summer and Milos Kerkez remains one of their leading targets.

Links between the Hungary international and Anfield have been ongoing for a while now, and he has been backed by many to complete the move from Bournemouth once the summer transfer window opens. Ian Wright even suggested earlier this week that the deal is ‘probably done’ between the two parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds are looking to sign a solid wide defender who will succeed Andy Robertson as first choice left-back. They have also made the decision to part ways with Kostas Tsimikas, who is not considered suitable to take on the role full-time.

Liverpool have green lit the route for his exit this summer and will be open to offers for a permanent move away.

Liverpool linked with potential Milos Kerkez alternative

While a lot of signs are pointing to Liverpool signing Kerkez this summer, the Reds have registered interest in a potential back up option, should talks not come to fruition.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the newly crowned Premier League champions are among the clubs showing interest in Ajax’s talented teenager Jorrel Hato.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For sure, he is a player on the list of Chelsea and Liverpool. Both clubs are monitoring the player and for sure, he is on the list,” the transfer expert said on his latest YouTube video.

Hato is just 19 years of age but has been turning heads thanks to his solid performances in the Netherlands this season. The Dutch international has started all but four Eredivisie games for Ajax this season and has contributed three goals and six assists across all competitions.

He is under contract at Ajax until 2028 and his name has been connected to Merseyside previously, but the Romano update suggests he is being seriously considered as an option this summer.

Liverpool ‘waiting’ for Dean Huijsen to make key decision

Another leading target on Liverpool’s radar is Kerkez’s Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen. As the Reds search for new centre-back options, the Cherries star has been heavily linked with an Anfield switch, but the champions aren’t alone in their interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Continuing in his recent video, Romano then went on to say that Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all ‘waiting’ for target Dean Huijsen to ‘make a decision’ on his future. The trio are all described as ‘strong in the race’ to sign the centre-back, who now has his pick of the bunch and will need to make his choice regarding his next destination.

Liverpool recently made the statement announcement of tying Virgil van Dijk down to a new deal, following in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah. However, they will still need to eventually bring in a long-term replacement for the captain, who will turn 34 in July. Any new signing this season though will more than likely be a centre-back partner for the skipper.