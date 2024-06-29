Alex McCarthy. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The veteran has committed his future to Southampton.

The goalkeeper McCarthy was down the Saints pecking order for much of the 2023-24 season. Yet he played in the final nine games - including their Championship play-off final victory over Leeds United which saw Russell Martin’s side promoted back to the Premier League.

McCarthy had been linked with a switch to Liverpool to provide back-up to No.1 Alisson Becker. Second-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher could depart as he wants to play regular football while third-choice Adrian is set to return to Real Betis.

However, McCarthy - who has spent the past eight years on the south coast - has penned a new two-year deal with Southampton as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Speaking to the club’s website, he said: “I’m delighted to extend my stay at a club which means so much to me and my family. To spend the best part of ten years here shows how special a place it is.

“The end of last season will always stay with me. Helping the club get back to where we belong is what we set out to do at the start of the season and I was happy to play my part.

“I really enjoy working with Dean [Thornton] and the goalkeepers we have here. I’m already looking forward to the new season and the test of Premier League football again.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool youngster Anderson Arroyo is closing in on a permanent departure, reports suggest.

According to Diario de Burgos, the 23-year-old will join the Spanish second-tier side Burgos despite having a year remaining on his Anfield contract.

Arroyo has never made a first-team appearance for the Reds despite joining from Colombian side Fortaleza CEIF in 2018. He has had eight different loan moves during that time.

The latest was at Burgos where he made 27 appearances in the second half of the 2023-24 season, scoring once. Arroyo is behind the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the Liverpool pecking order, as well as youngsters including Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Amara Nallo, who signed last summer from West Ham.