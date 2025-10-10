Slot has been speaking about Chelsea | Getty Images

Steve Nicol has raised his concerns over this Liverpool star's performances

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s recent decline in performance has raised a lot of concerns and doubt has been cast over Arne Slot and his players’ ability to retain their Premier League title.

The Reds started the season strong in terms of wins. While the performances may not have been the most convincing - due to their streak of late turnarounds - the results put them at the top of the table, five points clear of Arsenal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, not only have Liverpool’s closest rivals closed the gap, they have made their way into the top spot and are the new team to overthrow for first place. The Reds’ habitual late comebacks have also been turned against them, with both Crystal Palace and Chelsea scoring stoppage time goals to snatch three points each.

While Slot’s backline has been an ongoing topic of conversation, especially after the club failed to sign Marc Guehi, it’s now the attack raising the biggest concerns.

Mohamed Salah a cause for concern for Liverpool

An unlikely figure is being questioned at Liverpool. Mohamed Salah, the man who has carried the team’s frontline on his back season after season, is now in the firing line, with his mentality under the microscope.

Salah has six goalscoring contributions in ten appearances so far this season. While those are solid figures for a winger, the Egyptian has shown time and time again he is capable of much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salah has scored just one goal from open play in the Premier League this campaign. His uncharacteristically quiet performances recently have raised a lot of red flags among former professionals, and Anfield legend Steve Nicol is the latest to question his mentality.

Reflecting on Salah’s performance against Chelsea, the former Liverpool defender has questioned whether the pressure has finally caught up on Salah from over the years. Nicol also pointed out the winger’s struggles against Marc Cucurella, who provided the assist for Estevao’s winning goal.

“99 percent of players, when things aren’t going well for them, we understand that it’s fine as long as they work hard. But he seems to be walking around in a daze. Those breaks with Cucurella, Salah is not even thinking about him and why is that?” Nicol told ESPN.

“It surely cannot be that he doesn’t get it or understand it, and there is certainly no way Arne Slot isn’t telling him to keep an eye on Cucurella as he liked to get forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m going to be kind to Mo Salah and we can call it low confidence, but right now his head is scrambled and he is not seeing the clear picture.”

Will Arne Slot consider dropping Mohamed Salah?

Florian Wirtz’s lack of goalscoring action has resulted in pundits calling for him to be dropped to the bench while Slot figures out his strongest starting lineup. With Salah now also raising concerns, Nicol is questioning whether the manager will opt to also drop the Egyptian, the way his performances are currently going.

“Mo Salah right now is, incredibly, clearly lacking in confidence. Completely and utterly lacking in confidence,” Nicol continued. “And we’re getting close to the stage where Arne Slot is going to start looking at whether... you know, the conversation two or three weeks ago was how long does Wirtz have?

“So right now, the question is - the way Mo Salah is performing - how long does Mo Salah have before he has to sit on his backside?”