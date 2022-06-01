All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as Jurgen Klopp looks to sign new players and keep his current squad together.

Liverpool will already be preparing for next season after a long and busy campaign.

The Reds managed to compete on four fronts right until the end, winning two domestic cups but falling just short in the Premier League and Champions League.

The latter two competitions led to heartbreak for Jurgen Klopp’s men, who were dreaming of a quadruple heading into the final two weeks.

But the Reds must brush themselves down and prepare for another tough campaign next year, when they will look to bridge the small gap between themselves and Manchester City.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest rumours.

Salah update

Mohamed Salah still hasn’t put pen-to-paper on a new Liverpool deal, leaving fans sitting nervously.

The winger has just one year remaining on his current deal, and there is talk he could be sold this summer if a deal cannot be reached.

But according to The Athletic, one of Salah’s conditions is that he wants a shorter contract, and is willing to sign for two years if his wage demands are met.

That may actually suit Liverpool in that they are not committing to pay huge wages long term.

Joao Pedro links

Liverpool are said to be weighing up a deal for Watford star Joao Pedro.

Amid talk Sadio Mane could leave this summer, the Reds are said to have cast their eye over Joao Pedro, considering a deal this summer.

The Daily Mail claim the Brazilian forward could be an option, and potentially at a good price given the Hornets’ relegation.

Phillips speaks

Nat Phillips has provided an update of sorts after his return from a loan spell at Bournemouth, where he managed to win promotion.

“I think we’ll talk in pre-season. The season’s just ended, it’s summer and everyone is on a break,” said Phillips, via Liverpool Echo.

“There’s not really been any discussions so far.

“I’ve switched off from football at the moment, other than watching and supporting the lads at Liverpool, so we’ll see what happens and what is said. But up until now, there haven’t been any conversations.

“My main aspiration is to be playing regular football at the highest level possible. That’s always been the case, that’s never changed. I’d like to think that would be the Premier League after my time last season with Liverpool, now with Bournemouth getting promoted.