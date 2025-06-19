Mohamed Salah of Liverpool acknowledges the fans after the teams 2-2 draw in the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on May 11, 2025 in Liverpool, England. ( | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will be without Mo Salah for as many as six Premier League games but has his replacement been found?

It is a problem that Liverpool have grown used to over the years with Mohammed Salah just as much of a talisman for his country as he is his club.

The understandable, but frustrating, African Cup of Nations in the middle of the season sees Arne Slot’s star man set to miss as many as six key Premier League fixtures; however, some future planning could soften the blow.

Recruitment has started at a frantic pace with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez kick-starting a defensive rebuild and Florian Wirtz providing the future of the club’s attacking structure.

Frimpong could cover Salah in a more advanced position with Conor Bradley behind him, however, a report from France suggests that a more direct replacement is being considered.

Liverpool eye Malick Fofana to ease loss of Mo Salah

Lyon’s financial problems have made them a target this summer and L’Equipe claims that several Premier League sides are eyeing a potential swoop for one of their brightest talents.

Specifically, Liverpool have spoken to the agents of Malick Fofana as they look to steal a march on their rivals: “As well as Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, cited as potential destinations for the Belgian winger, L’Équipe now reports interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

“With Lyon in financial difficulty, Fofana was earmarked as one of the players who could leave the club this summer, and like Rayan Cherki, who joined Manchester City for over €40m earlier this month, he could fetch a handsome fee.

“OL want €50m for Fofana. Chelsea have already opened casual talks over a move, however, there is plenty of competition for the forward. L’Équipe understands Manchester United and Liverpool have a strong interest in the player, with the latter even holding talks with the player’s new agents. “

Is Fofana good enough to replace Salah?

Fofana scored 11 goals for Lyon last season and also chipped in with six assists, not Salah numbers, but then again, the Liverpool legend took time to get going too as he adjusted to senior football.

A fee of nearly £43m isn’t excessive for such a talented youngster who has also been capped by Belgium and his profile is perfect in terms of being a potential successor to Salah.

Finding a 30-40 goal a season wide forward who can also get 10-20 assists is near on impossible, however, with a more clinical forward and the addition of Wirtz, Liverpool don’t need to.

What they need, is a collection of players who can chip in with double digits for both goals and assists so that the weight of expectation isn’t just on one player.

There also wouldn’t be the same level of expectation on Fofana if he was able to deputise for Salah and gradually be introduced into the starting XI, covering on the right, as well as the left, especially if Luis Diaz is sold to Barcelona.

The AFCON tournament is half-way through the season too, so Fofana would have six-months to settle and get up to speed before stepping into Salah’s boots.

All the signings so far this summer have a similar profile in terms of age and experience but also with room to still be developed and Fofana is the next to look like the perfect fit.