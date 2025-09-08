Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks on during a match | Getty Images

Liverpool are starting to plan for a team without Mohamed Salah as he prepares to turn 34 this year.

Liverpool could be looking at another transfer situation involving Real Madrid, but this time, it presents the risk of losing out on an exciting transfer target for the future.

The Reds spent the summer transfer window signing impressive new recruits ready to hit the ground running at Anfield. Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were brought in to immediately bolster Arne Slot’s full-back options, while Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak have been targeted to take Liverpool’s attack to the next level.

Replacing Salah will be a monumental task and many fans have argued there is no other player out there who could match what the Egyptian has delivered for Liverpool over the last eight years.

Liverpool could lose out on Mo Salah replacement

A few names have been floated by several media outlets in recent years when it’s come to the discussion of Salah’s eventual replacement. Michael Olise is one of the latest names on the radar, but the Reds aren’t alone in their interest.

In fact, Liverpool could risk missing out on the Bayern Munich star as he has reportedly been earmarked by Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.

The striker, who knows Olise well as his France international teammate, has reportedly ‘submitted’ the Bayern winger’s name to Madrid chief scout Juni Calafat.

That’s according to Defensa Central, who report that Mbappe has brought Olise’s name to the club’s attention. His impressive form since moving to Germany from Crystal Palace has not got unnoticed.

As well as submitting his name to Calafat, Mbappe also directly spoke with Olise and told him to join Real Madrid during a training camp with France. While his proposal has been described as ‘relaxed’ and likely in a joking manner, Olise is a player in serious form who would benefit almost any attacking lineup right now.

Liverpool’s interest in Michael Olise

While Mbappe may have identified Olise as a player who would be an ‘excellent addition’ to Madrid’s set-up, the club reportedly do not view him as a ‘priority’ target at this moment in time.

Last week, as the dust settled following the end to a chaotic transfer window, Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele addressed some popular questions from Liverpool fans regarding potential future signings.

The topic of the Reds’ interest in Olise was brought up, to which Steele replied: “As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out.

“They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich's former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.”

Olise tallied 20 goals and 23 assists in all competitions for Bayern Munich last season, marking a stunning start to his chapter in the Bundesliga. The winger cost the Bavarians just under £50 million last summer but his market value has since skyrocketed.

But, like any target viewed as a potential successor to Salah, a high price tag is to be expected.