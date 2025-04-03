Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is set to be a summer of transition at Liverpool with key players like Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk out of contract. It remains to be seen whether the trio will stay put at Anfield or move on for new challenges. Arne Slot’s side are sat top of the Premier League table at the moment above Arsenal.

The Reds won 1-0 at home to Everton on Wednesday night to take another step closer to the title. Attacker Diogo Jota got their winner in the second half against the Toffees in front of the Kop. They had to be patient against David Moyes’ side and got the job down in the end.

Mo Salah new contract latest at Liverpool

According to Foot Mercato, Salah is ‘set’ to pen a new two-year contract at Liverpool. His situation has been up in the air over recent times. He has been a great servant to the Merseyside giants over recent times and has been a key source of goals.

The Egypt international signed for the Reds back in 2017 from Roma and he has since fired 243 goals in 393 matches in all competitions, 32 of which have come this term. He has been prolific and if he were to sign for another two years, that would take him to a decade with the club.

Losing Salah would be a huge blow for Slot’s side later this year, especially if he went for nothing. He is a crucial player to have in their squad, despite the fact he isn’t getting any younger. The winger has proved he is still at the top of his game and his experience will come in very handy in the dressing room.

What has Mo Salah said about his Liverpool future?

Salah said this past winter, as per BBC Sport: “We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out than in."

He added: "Of course, yeah (he’s disappointed). I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see."

Meanwhile, his former teammate Dejan Lovren said back in February to winwin on YouTube: "I think he's closer to leaving, he's closer to leaving than to staying at the moment. I know what I feel, I hope everything will turn, I honestly hope for the best. In the end, it's for the money, but he's worth it, much more than the money. Who will you replace him with? That would be the first question if I was in the club. I think you would have to pay 200 million to replace him."