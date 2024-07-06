Liverpool are pushing to secure the future of one of their most important players. | Getty Images

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is preparing his team for the new season and he is desperate for one player to be apart of it

Liverpool have insisted that they will do everything that they possibly can to keep Mohamed Salah at the club and have ruled out the possibility of selling the Egyptian this summer as he approaches the final year of his Anfield contract.

The 32-year-old was the subject of immense transfer interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad last summer and during the final few weeks of the window the Reds rejected the chance to sell the winger for a club record fee of around £170m, according to Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outlet also reported at the time that the Saudi outfit were willing to break the world record transfer fee of £200m to sign Salah during that window, but in the end a defiant Liverpool were able to hold on to their prized asset.

Salah arrived at Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 and has been a revelation since making the move from the Italian capital. In his first year he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Alan Shearer’s record of goals in a 38 game season by firing in 32 strikes from 36 games whilst playing as a winger.

The following season he lifted his first major honour in a Reds shirt and helped the club lift the Champions League by scoring in the final against Tottenham.

The attacker has remained inspirational and has helped the club lift the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups; making the team of the season on three occasions and also winning the PFA Player of the Year in two separate campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, he has 155 goals and 68 assists in the league; including 18 goals last season as the Merseyside giants secured top four and a place in Europe’s elite competition once more.

New manager Arne Slot is keen for Salah to remain in his team next season as he faces the task of trying to replace fan favourite Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield dugout. Liverpool’s new backroom team Michael Edwards, Richard Hughes and Julian Ward told the Mirror that they are working hard to get a deal done with Salah but insist that the progress of the talks will not be disclosed as they don’t want to create any distractions for Slot as he beds into his new surroundings.

Hughes said: “These are private masters between club and players. The only concern I and Arne have about situations is total commitments from players to the cause next season and were absolutely convinced that will be the case.”

Liverpool are not willing to listen to any offers to sell Salah at this stage and face the risk of allowing the player to leave on a free transfer in the summer if a deal is not reached.