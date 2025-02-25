Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool come the end of the season

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Mohamed Salah has rapidly become one of the most discussed topics in football. After initial interests from Saudi Arabia rocked the world with talks of a record-breaking transfer fee for a player over 30, rumours are arguably even more rife now as he nears the end of his contract with Liverpool.

Now the club’s third highest goalscorer in history, Salah continues to cement his status as an Anfield legend. The Egyptian is unarguably one of the most lethal attackers Liverpool have ever seen, and as things stand, he is on the verge of calling time on this glittering Merseyside chapter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrasting reports have been doing the rounds for months now, and still the status of Salah’s future is no clearer. With his terms due to expire in June, the scenario of Salah leaving for free at the end of the season is becoming all the more likely.

Will Salah sign a late new deal and commit to at least another year in red? Only time will tell, and as time is running out, reports are now linking Liverpool with replacements. One of the names in the headlines at the moment is Xavi Simons, who is enjoying a new chapter in the Bundesliga after making the full-time switch from Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool consider Simons as potential Salah replacement

According to Fichajes, Simons has been identified as a potential candidate to fill the pending absent right-wing role at Anfield. As things stand, Salah is the only natural player who performs in that position, meaning the space has been undisputedly his for a long time now.

The left-wing position has some fair competition but fans and neutrals alike have known for years that Salah is the man on the right, it’s just how it is. With 30 goals and 21 assists in all competitions so far this season at 32 years of age, there’s no reason to explain why there is no competition for Salah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His astonishing tenure at Liverpool only makes the discussion of a replacement harder, borderline impossible. It seems inevitable that whoever comes in, whether that’s this summer or another time in the near future, will have an unimaginable task on their hands.

Simons only joined RB Leipzig last month, in a permanent move from PSG following a successful loan spell. The German outfit signed the 21-year-old for a reported €50 million (£41m) deal plus bonuses. It’s been made known that they are already considering cashing in for a significant profit this summer. The Fichajes report claims Leipzig would be looking for an offer in the region of €80 million (£66m) and €90 million (£74.5m) before they green light an early sale.

Would Simons be a good replacement for Salah?

Simons is one of the most exciting young talents in the world right now. After contributing 10 goals and 14 assists last season, and impressing at the Euros with the Netherlands, multiple clubs had been showing interest in his services.

Injury has set Simons back since his permanent move to Germany but he has still managed to rack up five goals and three assists in the Bundesliga. However, there is one glaring thing that must be noted when addressing the idea of him reportedly making the ‘Salah replacement’ shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simons is an attacking midfielder by trade but his versatility is one of his many attractive traits. The Dutchman can operate across any position in attack. He mainly plays on the wing but is yet to make an appearance on the right-hand side this season with Leipzig.

Simons has scored from most positions he’s played in, right-wing included, but his stats suggest his strength lies on the left and in the attacking midfield role. Last season, Simons scored five goals from the right, and two the season before.

Since Salah’s arrival in 2017, he has been Liverpool’s main source of goals. Apart from the 2018/19 season, when he shared the club top scorer and Golden Boot accolade with Sadio Mane, Salah has dominated each season. The Egyptian’s record is magnificent, coming out as Liverpool’s top scorer in every season since his arrival, as a wide player.

Salah has operated as a centre-forward for the Reds when called upon, but the bulk of his responsibilities have come with him playing in his natural position on the right. Replacing the history-making Egyptian is a huge task, and it’s likely no one will ever really fill his shoes. But if Liverpool are going to try, they must target a player who is devastating on the right wing. Salah is, most of the time, inevitable on the right, the Reds can’t be replacing such a player with someone who is only quite likely.