Liverpool and Newcastle United are said to be tracking Assane Diao.

Liverpool are tracking the progress of Assane Diao, reports suggest.

According to D Sports journalist Khadim Diakhate, the Reds are keeping an eye on the Senegal-born winger progress after a blistering start to life at Como 1907.

Diao moved to the Serie A club from Real Betis in the January transfer window for a fee of €12 million. Having been a bit-part player for the Spanish outfit, the 19-year-old has made an instant impact following his switch to Italy. Diao has plundered five goals in eight matches for Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, and helped them to 13th in the table. His latest strike proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory over title-chasing Napoli.

Given his outstanding form, it is claimed that Liverpool and Premier League rivals Newcastle United are keeping close tabs on Diao, who primarily operates off the right flank.

Speaking after signing for Como, Fabregas said: “Assane possesses a combination of speed, technical skill, and an eye for goal. Off the ball, he shows great intelligence in finding open spaces to run into.

“His versatility will be a great asset to the team and I look forward to working with him. He is a player for the present and future of this club and this signing is another example of our ongoing strategy to bring young promising talent into the club to develop and grow with us.”

Liverpool plans

Liverpool are expected to make moves in the summer transfer window despite being on track to emphatically win the Premier League title. Last Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle United moved the Reds 13 points clear at the summit of the table.

But head coach Arne Slot has insisted he has been exploring bolstering every position along with sporting director Richard Hughes. Liverpool could well in the market to bolster their attacking options, with question marks around the future of Darwin Nunez. The striker has been confined to a bit-part role this season and was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, Mo Salah is still to sign a new deal despite plundering 30 goals in all competitions. Liverpool have been in negotiations.

Slot said: “We are looking at every single position and we are looking at the team, and I think we’ve said this many times, last summer, we didn’t do a lot because we, Richard, me and all the other people involved, just wanted to know how these players were working with me,” Slot said.

“Now we have a very good idea about that. I’m not going to tell you which positions we prefer, but it is clear that we’ve assessed the squad, we’ve assessed what we think where we can improve, and that’s where we try to go for in the summer.”

Verdict

Given that Diao joined Como less than two months ago, it is unlikely that Liverpool would make a move this summer. Any potential signing will need to come in and make a swift impact to ensure the Reds continue to compete for major trophies.

Yet if Diao continues to impress for Como then he could be someone who comes on the Reds’ radar.