Alyson Edward of Gremio and Kevyson of Santos compete for the ball during the match between Gremio and Santos as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Arena do Gremio on May 4, 2025 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly have the teenager on their radar and it’s said they could make an offer in the January transfer window.

Liverpool are among the clubs who have been tracking a Brazilian teenager, it has been suggested.

Alysson Edward is a player that the Reds are said to be on the trail of. The 19-year-old has thrust his way into Gremio’s team despite his tender age. This campaign, Edward has made 33 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and recording four assists. He is mainly a right winger.

Edward has recently signed a new deal at Gremio to keep him at the club under 2029. However, the Imortal Tricolor are aware that the youngster has attracted interest. Per Bola VIP, he is ‘constantly monitored by European clubs, who are preparing offers and looking to open negotiations in the next transfer window’.

Liverpool are said to be in the reckoning for Edward’s signature. Suggestions are that the Reds have the most interest in him and are ‘currently studying ways to have him in the squad in the next window’.

However, it’s reported that Gremio will make it difficult for Edward to depart Porto Alegre and that any offers must be ‘above average’ to start discussions over a potential deal.

Will Liverpool sign Alysson Edward?

Liverpool have been busy signing promising prospects in recent seasons. In the summer of 2024, the Reds poached Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea. The winger has made impressive progress since moving to Anfield and is now a first-team squad member. Ngumoha created history when netting the winner in a 3-2 victory over Newcastle to become the club’s youngest scorer aged 16 and 361 days. A compensation fee with Chelsea has still to be agreed.

However, Liverpool paid an initial £26 million to purchase Giovanni Leoni from Parma in the most recent transfer window. Leoni only played 17 senior appearances but the Reds were highly impressed with what they saw from the 18-year-old centre-back.

Leoni delivered an excellent performance when making his Reds debut in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Southampton last month before suffering a devastating ACL injury that has ruled him out of action for at least a year.

In addition, Liverpool will eventually need to find a long-term replacement for Mo Salah. Although the winger signed a new two-year contract earlier this summer, he is now aged 33 and is entering the twilight years of his career. As things stand, there is no natural heir apparent at Anfield.

Jeremie Frimpong is capable of playing in the position as well as at right-back, while Harvey Elliott will join Aston Villa for £35 million at the end of his season-long loan.